Truck rams 3 Bothell businesses in smash-and-grab spree
KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read
Three Bothell businesses were hit by the same smash-and-grab burglars in a pickup truck overnight, leaving broken glass and twisted metal behind.
The break-ins happened in the 11600 block of Northeast 195th and the 18700 block of Bothell Way Northeast early Friday.
All three businesses — two Chevron stores and a Subway — were rammed by the truck, according to Bothell Police.
A Chevron on NE 195th Street and North Creek Parkway was the first to be burglarized at 2:35 a.m. A worker there told us the store closes at 11 p.m. and reopens at 5 a.m., so no one was inside when the burglary happened.
A heavy vault and cash from the register were stolen, according to the employee.
After that burglary, a Subway in the same business plaza was targeted. Surveillance video from inside the store showed the doors caving in as they were hit by the truck.
The suspects fled as police arrived at the nearby Chevron, so nothing was stolen.
At 3:48 a.m., another Chevron was burglarized on Bothell Way Northeast in the downtown area. An ATM was stolen.
Bothell Police said evidence from the truck was left behind, and it appears the suspects are four masked men in a bright red Dodge 3500 truck.
Other police agencies have been notified as the search and investigation continues.
