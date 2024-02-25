Truck registered to man who disappeared over 10 years ago found in lake on Ga.-Ala. state line

Authorities are working to identify human remains that were found in a truck that was submerged in a lake on the Georgia - Alabama state line.

On Friday, Cherokee County, Alabama, sheriff officials said that a truck was recovered from Weiss Lake at Chesnut Bay after a fisherman called 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, the truck was registered to Oscar Lewis King, who was reported missing in late 2013.

Officials said human remains were discovered inside the truck.

Deputies confirmed that the remains will be sent to the forensics lab to be identified. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will also be assisting in the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further information has been provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: