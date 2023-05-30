Truck reported stolen and other reports

May 30—Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 7:13 p.m. Monday of a stolen Ford F350 at 17709 890th Ave., Austin.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Sam Allen Stout, 25, on a Mower County warrant at 8:31 p.m. Monday at 201 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

Police arrested Cory Glenn Flatness, 40, on a felony Mower County warrant at 3:26 p.m. Sunday at 310 E. Eighth St.

Gasoline reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 9:22 a.m. Saturday of approximately $1,000 in gasoline that had been stolen about three weeks prior at 10172 820th Ave. in Glenville.

Grass fires reported

Multiple grass fires were reported at 1:08 p.m. Saturday on the side of Interstate 35 near mile marker 5.

A small grass fire was reported on the Front Street extension at 1:06 p.m. Sunday near Garfield Avenue and East Front Street.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 6:09 p.m. Sunday at 201 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

1 arrested on harassment restraining order violation

Police arrested James Andrew Anderson, 43, on a harassment restraining order violation at 706 Pillsbury Ave.

Tires reported slashed

Police received a report at 7:32 a.m. Friday of tires that were slashed on a vehicle at 1528 W. Clark St.

1 cited for driving after revocation

Police cited Lauro Cruz Vasquez, 30, for driving after revocation and no Minnesota driver's license after a traffic stop at 7:36 a.m. Friday at 331 S. Broadway.

Brick thrown through window

A brick and rock were reported thrown through a window at 9:07 a.m. Friday at 1025 S. Broadway. A lawnmower battery was stolen.

Person reportedly pick-pocketed

Police received a report at 10:59 a.m. Friday of a person who was reportedly pick-pocketed the night before at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Police arrested Domingo Perez Samora, 65, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Tiger Lane and Hammer Road.

Injury cash reported

An injury traffic crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday at 2235 S.E. Marshall St.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 2:24 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:47 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Lakewood Avenue.