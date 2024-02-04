Truck rolls down Lucky Peak embankment. Two people rescued with ‘significant injuries’

The Boise Fire Department rescued two people thrown over an embankment near Lucky Peak Lake on Saturday.

The department said it responded to a 5:30 p.m. incident involving a truck rolling off an embankment at milepost 13, according to a department social media post.

Fire crews quickly found one person near the highway and, with help from Ada County Paramedics, provided immediate care, according to the department.

The Fire Department said crews saw that a truck with a second person had rolled 150 feet down a “steep hillside.”

The department’s tech team lowered rescuers down the hillside, immobilized and packaged the patient in a basket, then brought her up to where a helicopter was waiting, according to the department.

Rescuers brought one person to safety after she fell 150 feet down an embankment.

The helicopter flew the patients, both of whom had “significant injuries, to local hospitals for treatment, the department sent.

No one else was injured, according to the department.

The Boise Fire Department, Boise Police Department, Idaho State Police and Ada County Dispatch did not respond to the Idaho Statesman’s request for more information.

The rescue occurred Saturday evening.