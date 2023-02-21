Truck stolen in Clovis crashes into Fresno gas station, police say. Cops look for man

A man stole a truck in Clovis and later fled on foot in Fresno, allowing the truck to strike a gas station on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

The man stole the Enterprise rental truck around 9 a.m. in the area of Gettysburg and Peach avenues in Clovis, police spokesperson Ty Wood said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the truck was rented by a private person or a business, he said. The person responsible for the rental followed the truck as it headed into Fresno.

At some point the driver figured out he was being followed, police said, before fleeing on foot near a gas station on Clinton and Chestnut avenues in Fresno.

When he fled, he allowed the ruck to continue rolling and it struck the wall of the station, police said. No one was injured.

Officers were searching the area for the man, police said. A helicopter and California Highway Patrol plane were flying overhead while officers searched for the man.

Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said nearby Ericson Elementary School was locked down for about an hour as a safety precaution, but resumed normal activities about 10 a.m.

Police investigate at a gas station in Fresno where a man ran from the rental truck he stole in Clovis on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, according to a Clovis police spokesperson.