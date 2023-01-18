Truck stolen, recovered and other reports

Jan. 17—A truck was reported stolen at 9:11 p.m. Saturday at 317 E. Third St. It was later recovered on the 400 block of Frank Hall Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Bilaal Ahmed Hassan on an Anoka County warrant after a crash at 2:15 a.m. Monday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 19. Hassan was also cited for controlled access violation.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Bruce Alan Bakken, 68, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after responding to a vehicle in the ditch at 10:36 a.m. Friday on 740th Avenue in Clarks Grove.

Juvenile cited for tobacco product

Deputies cited a juvenile for possession of tobacco products on school property after receiving a report at 2:01 p.m. Friday of a student at Alden-Conger School, 215 N. Broadway in Alden.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 5:54 p.m. Saturday on Powers Avenue in Alden. The reporting party had over $1,000 in transactions reported in other states over the previous few days.

1 arrested for controlled substance possession

Police arrested Kelly Jean Hair, 35, for felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession after a traffic stop at 7:56 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fountain Street and Washington Avenue. Another individual was warned for false license plates.

1 turns self in on warrant

Naiya Borok Okilong Lojing, 21, turned herself in on a warrant at 4:54 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:14 p.m. Friday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Wallet stolen

A wallet containing identifying information was reported stolen at 12:38 p.m. Saturday at 920 W. Front St.

Shed fire reported

A shed was reported totally engulfed in fire at 3:10 p.m. Saturday at 1905 Johnson St.

Man arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Police arrested Dean Donald Drager Jr., 36, for ineligible possession of a firearm and a parole warrant at 2:14 a.m. Sunday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

Story continues

Window broken out

The back window of a vehicle was reported broken out at 11:14 a.m. Sunday at 812 Pillsbury Ave. The damage reportedly happened sometime overnight.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Benjamin Carl Dahlum, 41, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after responding to a report of a man who fell in the parking lot at 12:07 p.m. Sunday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Medications reported stolen

Police received a report at 3:06 p.m. Sunday of medications that were stolen from an apartment at 800 S. Fourth Ave.