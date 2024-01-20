Truck traffic resumed at Ukraine-Romania border crossing

Dyakove checkpoint on the border with Romania unblocked

The Halmeu-Diakove border crossing between Ukraine and Romania has been reopened for truck traffic, Ukraine’s State Border Guard said on Telegram on Jan. 20

“Today at 1:20 p.m., the Romanian Border Police reported the lifting of the blockade,” the Border Guard said.

Operations are now back to the usual mode, with 634 trucks departing from Ukraine, while 30 trucks are waiting to enter the country.

Romanian truckers and farmers blocked a third border crossing with Ukraine — Halmeu-Diakove on Jan. 18.

Read also: Romanian farmers & truckers continue to block Ukraine border despite Romania agreeing to aid package

The movement of trucks was reportedly unblocked at the Porubne border crossing on the Romanian border.

The movement of trucks was unblocked in front of the Romanian checkpoint Vicovu de Sus on Jan. 19.

Romanian farmers again began blocking truck traffic through the Siret checkpoint on Jan. 14 after a protest on Jan. 13 that lasted six hours.

The Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of large agricultural organizations reached an agreement on 13 farmers’ demands on Jan. 15. The government pledged to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes until 2026, as well as to introduce provisions for subsidized interest-bearing loans.

However, the farmers’ negotiator, Marius Micu, noted that the signed agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, which may continue until Jan. 18.

Read also: Negotiations to lift Romanian trucker blockade at Ukrainian border fail

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine