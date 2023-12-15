Truck traffic resumes at Ukraine-Slovakia border with ‘only’ a thousand vehicles in the queue

The movement of trucks on the border with Slovakia is restored

Slovak truckers’ representatives have lifted their blockade of the Ukrainian border, allowing trucks to enter Slovakia through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, Ukraine’s the State Border Guard Service reported on Facebook on Dec. 15.

"Following the lifting of the blockade, as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 15, nearly 60 trucks have been processed for departure from Ukraine through the Uzhgorod checkpoint, with an additional 1,065 in the electronic queue awaiting exit," the statement said.

Read also: Stable truck movement resumed at largest checkpoint on Ukrainian-Polish border after 5 week blockade

Slovak carriers started blocking the movement of trucks at the Uzhgorod checkpoint on Dec.1. The blockade was then lifted on Dec. 4. The carriers had earlier indicated that their action was in sympathy with their Polish colleagues, who had been blocking the Ukrainian border since Nov. 6.

Read also: EU transport groups pressure Poland by urging boycott of carriers choking Ukraine's trade lifelines

The Slovak Road Carriers Union (UNAS), like the Poles, is demanding the cancellation of the agreement between the EU and Ukraine on the so-called transport visa-free regime, which, according to the Slovak carriers, has led to a decline in the local transport market.

Slovak carriers again blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Ukraine on Dec. 11. Subsequently, truck traffic between was partially restored on Dec. 14.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine