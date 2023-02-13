Truck in New York strikes pedestrians, police apprehend driver

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York police took the driver of a truck into custody on Monday after the vehicle struck at least one pedestrian while attempting to evade officers during a traffic stop in the city's Brooklyn borough, the New York Police Department said.

At least four people were injured, including a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by the U-Haul rental vehicle, WABC-TV reported.

The New York Police Department declined to offer additional details, saying an investigation was underway.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Josie Kao)