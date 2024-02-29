Truckee braces for Northern California storm bringing blizzard conditions
Friday night was a calm before the storm in Truckee on the eve before a major snow storm begins hitting the Northern California Sierra and foothills.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Everything you need to know about streaming the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season.
If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $52,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, Toyota is essentially paying people $3,000 to take the car off its hands. Toyota’s discount comes on the heels of Shell’s announcement three weeks ago that it's closing its hydrogen filling stations in California.
As Chinese competitors reveal their supercar EV offerings, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out new specs on the much hyped, and long delayed, Tesla Roadster.
J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Forecast for February predicted that automaker incentive spending would grow to $2,565, a notable improvement over last year's numbers.
Multiple wildfires are scorching over half a million acres in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma, forcing thousands of evacuations and power outages.
Brake dust buildup can make the paint on your wheels chip off and lead to corrosion and rust. Prevent this with a wheel cleaner made to remove brake dust.
Panic just held a games showcase for its portable Playdate console and announced a March 12 release date of Lucas Pope’s Mars After Midnight. Pope also made Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
The stories you need to start your day: Congress looks to avoid shutdown, “Survivor” premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
LG unveiled its 2024 OLED evo TVs in January at CES 2024 promising extra brightness and other features, and we're now learning the prices for its best models.
It's been well documented that it's a rough time for the gaming industry, between widespread layoffs and several studio closures. But NetEase is bucking the trend to a degree. It's opening a new studio led by a former Call of Duty multiplayer designer.
Would having a Leap Year baby be annoying or "a conversation piece for life"? Here's what parents — and an ob-gyn who's dealt with "upset" patients — says.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.
Barclays and other Wall Street firms believe continued tech outperformance and a rebound in the US economy could lead stocks to their most optimistic bull case scenarios.