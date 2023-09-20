Trucker accused of killing car passenger in highway road rage shooting, Texas cops say

A woman was killed by a person in a semi in a suspected road rage shooting on a Texas interstate, according to local authorities and news reports.

The shooting happened at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County, according to KLTV.

Van Zandt County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle and was shot at from a tractor-trailer traveling the same direction on the highway, KTBS reported.

The woman, whose age and identity have not been publicly disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies told KETK.

Authorities say the occupant of the semi, Jason Rashad Williams, was arrested after the shooting, multiple outlets report. He was charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault, deputies told the Killeen Daily Herald.

Sheriff Joe Carter told news outlets the shooting is still being investigated, but it’s believed to be a road rage incident.

Van Zandt County is in northeast Texas about 65 miles east of Dallas.

