Trucker buys Iowa lottery ticket before going to sleep — but his win jolted him awake

Before going to sleep, an Arkansas trucker said he decided to buy a lottery ticket at a travel center in Iowa.

“I was honestly expecting it to be not a winner,” Bryan Hensley, of Bryant, told Iowa Lottery officials.

Or, at the most, he thought he might win enough to pay off the $5 “Cash Spectacular” InstaPlay game.

But he’d soon learn his ticket was worth a lot more than $5.

“I was just trying to get back to the truck to go to sleep,” the 32-year-old man told lottery officials. “I just scanned it and I was in disbelief. I saw a comma and a bunch of zeros and I was like, ‘Is this real?’ I almost thought I was on ‘Candid Camera.’”

Hensley had won the game’s top prize of $25,000, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery. And the win had jolted him awake, making sleep “hard to come by.”

“He called his close family and friends, then his boss, so that he could be re-routed through Cedar Rapids in order to claim his prize,” officials said in the release.

Hensley made it to Cedar Rapids and claimed his winnings Tuesday, Aug. 29, officials said. He plans to use his newfound cash to pay off debt and save.

The winning ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center in Altoona, about 120 miles southwest of Cedar Rapids and part of the Des Moines metropolitan area.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player shocked after seeing winning numbers. ‘Could this really be possible?’

Lottery player buys ticket after work and wins huge jackpot. ‘Best birthday present’

Bartender scores winning lottery ticket while on a wine run with grandpa in Maryland