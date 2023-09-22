Trucker charged in two 1990s cold case killings, police chief believes he is ‘likely’ tied to other unsolved homicides

A 52-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in two separate 1990s cold case killings, and authorities believe he is “likely” tied to other unsolved homicides in Kansas City and throughout the region, according to court documents and the chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Gary Dion Davis Sr., who previously worked as a long-haul trucker, was charged by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office after DNA evidence from both crime scenes matched Davis’ DNA profile, authorities said.

According to court documents filed September 15 and obtained by CNN, Davis is charged with second-degree murder in both the 1996 killing of 43-year-old Pearl Davis, who was also known as Sameemah Mussawir, and the 1998 killing of Christina King, 26.

Gary Davis was charged in two cold-case killings in the 1990s. - Wyandotte County Detention Center

Authorities said autopsies determined the cause of death in both deaths to be homicides, and items recovered from the crime scenes were sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for testing. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Davis’ body was discovered in a home and King was found dead in an abandoned building.

“DNA evidence from both murder scenes match the known DNA profile of Gary Dion Davis,” Dupree said at a news conference. “Gary Dion Davis has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree for the murder of Christina King and Pearl Davis.”

Davis is charged with felonies that, if convicted, could carry a life sentence, and his bond is set at $500,000, according to Dupree.

“These cases are more than 20 years old,” Dupree said. “There is no statute of limitations for murder, which allowed us to pursue these cases. These charges demonstrate justice is possible no matter how much time has elapsed.”

Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman added Davis “went on with his normal life like nothing happened” after the killings.

“This is another example where we have taken a dangerous individual off the streets,” he said. “In my experience, based on him killing two women, most likely he has killed more.”

The chief noted the area has a “significant number” of unsolved homicides dating back five or six decades and in 2022 the department created a new full time cold case squad.

“These cases are in various stages of investigation, and we knew we would benefit from advances in DNA forensic testing and simply a fresh look,” Oakman said. “Since January 2022, the detectives in the unit have identified suspects in 11 cold cases.”

CNN has reached out to Davis’ court appointed attorney for comment.

