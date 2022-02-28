Trucker Convoy, CDC Changes, Log Arson: MD Top News
Here are some of the most-read stories on Maryland Patches this week:
Arsonist Ignited 100 Log Boxes Outside Bel Air Safeway: Officials
CDC Updates COVID Mask Guidelines: What It Means In Maryland
Anti-Semitic Materials Left In Neighborhood, Bowie Police Blamed
Woman Dead After Tree Falls, Damages Home In Crofton: Officials
400 Weed Plants Found, Several MD Relatives Indicted: Officials
Midshipmen Reported 30+ Sexual Assaults Last School Year: Report
Walter Reed Barracks Living Conditions Probed By MD Lawmakers
State Board Of Education Votes To Rescind Mask Mandate In School Buildings
Fire Displaces 20 Apartment Residents In Howard County: Official
Annapolis Holiday Inn Express Sold To GA, VA Companies: Report
9 Children, 11 Adults Displaced In Prince George's Apartment Fire
Maryland, Virginia Leaders Compete To Be Commanders' Home Turf
Boy Tumbled Down Well, Rescued By Prince George's Firefighters
This article originally appeared on the Bel Air Patch