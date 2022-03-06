Trucker Convoy In MD: Route Revealed As Group Heads Toward DC

MARYLAND — A convoy of truckers and other vehicles is making its way Sunday across Maryland to Washington, D.C., prompting traffic alerts across the region.

The convoy left Hagerstown Sunday morning and was bound for Interstate 495.

"Law enforcement personnel are working to maintain the flow of traffic and alleviate congestion as they make their way to the region and to the I-495 Capital Beltway," Maryland State Police said in a statement Sunday.

As of 12:30 p.m., some parts of the convoy were on I-270 in northwestern Montgomery County, according to traffic cameras. Organizers reportedly plan to use that road to get to I-495.

"Motorists are urged to plan ahead for higher volumes of traffic in and around the Maryland National Capital Region, the Maryland State Highway Administration advised at 12:30 p.m.



Participants planned to leave western Maryland by 9:30 a.m. and follow this route:

I-70 to I-270

I-270 to I-495 south

Two laps around I-495

I-495 to I-270

I-270 to I-70

By noon, some of the convoy members were on I-270, while others were still on I-70.

With so many cars, trucks and other vehicles participating, organizers told WUSA that it could take two hours to get out of the parking lot of the Hagerstown Speedway.

Groups had staged at the Hagerstown Speedway Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights before heading to the Capital Beltway on Sunday.

The convoy may be 20 to 30 miles long and will make two slow laps around the D.C. Beltway in the middle of the day, WUSA reported.



One participant — the People's Convoy — seeks to end the federal proclamation of a national emergency due to COVID-19, which organizers said led to government overreach. Some members embarked from California on Feb. 23 on a cross-country trip to D.C.



"While public safety remains a priority and we work to fulfill our statewide law enforcement responsibilities, the Maryland State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights," officials said.

Transportation and law enforcement officials in D.C. and Virginia are also keeping an eye on the situation and asked people to consider staying off the beltway if possible.

"Please use caution and expect delays in reaching your destination," D.C. emergency officials advised in a statement before noon. "If possible, consider alternate modes of transportation to include using Metrorail. The Metropolitan Police Department may need to close certain roads in order to minimize the impacts of these demonstrations."



The Virginia Department of Transportation also told drivers to anticipate heavy traffic and delays throughout the day on Sunday. Officials said local drivers should use primary and secondary roads to avoid heavy traffic.

Police in Maryland advised drivers to follow roads.maryland.gov for the latest traffic alerts.

This article originally appeared on the Germantown Patch