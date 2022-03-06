Trucker Convoy Prompts DC, VA Traffic Alerts For I-495

VIRGINIA — A convoy of truckers and other vehicles traveled across Maryland to Washington, D.C. on Sunday, prompting traffic alerts across the region. The group left Hagerstown in western Maryland Sunday morning, bound for Interstate 495.

At 12:10 p.m., WJLA reported some of the truck convoy members reached Virginia on I-495.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advised drivers to anticipate heavy traffic and delays throughout the day. Local drivers should use primary and secondary roads if possible.



Modeled after the Freedom Convoy that blockaded downtown Ottawa for three weeks in protest of vaccine mandates in Canada, the U.S. protesters say they are against government overreach.



Some people reported seeing the convoy on I-495 near Tysons Corner after noon, with flags flying from trucks.

"Please use caution and expect delays in reaching your destination," D.C. emergency officials advised in a statement before noon. "If possible, consider alternate modes of transportation to include using Metrorail. The Metropolitan Police Department may need to close certain roads in order to minimize the impacts of these demonstrations."

One group of truckers and its allies called the People's Convoy says it wants to end the federal proclamation of a national emergency due to COVID-19. Some members embarked from California on Feb. 23 on a cross-country trip that is now culminating near D.C.

Groups staged at the Hagerstown Speedway Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights before heading to the Capital Beltway on Sunday. With cars, trucks and other vehicles participating, organizers told WUSA that it could take two hours to get out of the parking lot of the Hagerstown Speedway before making two slow laps around the D.C. Beltway in the middle of the day.

A group called the American Truckers Freedom Convoy plans a tailgate party at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg Sunday.



