A trucker crashed his truck at a Florida Publix. He had ‘an honest response’ for cops

A delivery driver who crashed his tractor trailer at a Florida Publix on Thursday now faces multiple charges, according to the Haines City Police Department.

A Facebook post from the agency shows the crumpled cab of the 53-foot long white truck, which has a large tree branch under its wheels. Polices say his vehicle tore an awning off the building and also hit an unoccupied pickup truck, pushing it for about 200 feet. Both vehicles were totaled.

When officers approached the suspect, Michael Calvo, he would not immediately come out and told officers that he was thought he was being pranked by a reality show, authorities said.

Calvo’s “erratic behavior” caused a commotion, police said, with various people coming to the scene to find out what happened.

After a few minutes, the officer removed Calvo from the truck and asked him if he had fallen asleep, been drinking or had a medical emergency.

The Cape Coral man’s response: “I was smoking my meth pipe.”

“We appreciate Mr. Calvo’s honest response to the officer’s question,” said Haines City Deputy Police Chief Loyd Stewart. “But using meth is illegal and could have cost someone their life.”

The 51-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest without violence and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was released on $500 bond, according to Polk County court records.

