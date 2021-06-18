Trucker who drove into George Floyd protest may have charges dropped

The truck driver who drove through a large crowd protesting George Floyd's death last year will have his criminal charges dropped if he is law-abiding for the next year, AP reports.

Catch up quick: Authorities had closed off the highway area as a precaution, but video footage showed Bogdan Vechirko honking and driving his tanker rig through the protest, which numbered in the hundreds.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Vechirko's actions caused at least one person to suffer abrasions as she tried to jump out of the way, per the criminal complaint. No one was seriously injured, though numerous people told investigators they thought they were going to be struck or killed.

He was charged with one felony count of making threats of violence and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.

The state of play: Prosecutors allege that Vechirko was in a rush returning from a fuel delivery in Minneapolis and meant to "scare protesters."

He has entered a "continuance without prosecution" agreement with Hennepin County prosecutors, which will require him to stay law-abiding for a year, pay restitution and attend three sentencing circles.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free