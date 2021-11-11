A trucker explains the truck driver shortage: We're 'tired of carrying the country on our backs'

Grace Kay
·3 min read
truck driver/trucking
One high school is offering a truck-driving elective for students amid a widespread trucker shortage and an aging workforce. Mint Images/Getty Images

  • A trucker explained why companies are reporting a truck driver shortage.

  • Port driver Shauntai Robinson said it has become increasingly difficult to sustain a trucking career.

  • In October, the American Trucking Association said the US needs 80,000 more truck drivers.

A trucker broke down the key issues that are causing the truck driver shortage - arguing that it's not a worker shortage, but a matter of unsustainable wages.

Shauntai Robinson, an owner operator out of the ports in South Carolina, said in a post on Medium that after 16 years in the industry, she is beginning to question the viability of a career as a truck driver.

"There are thousands of valid class A CDL holders, across the United States, who have elected to not drive a truck anymore," Robinson wrote. "These people have not relinquished their credentials. Instead, these valuable people have been forced to seek alternative forms of employment in order to be able to provide for their families."

For Robinson, truck driving began as an opportunity to quickly learn a set skill that could support her family, but has gradually become a liability. As a local port driver, she was able to deliver loads on a set schedule and return home every night to be with her child. But, as a company driver and a single parent, it wasn't always enough to pay the bills.

"If I needed to take a day off because one of my children were ill, or had an appointment, it would take me two to three months to financially recover. I found myself in this predicament several times," Robinson wrote. "At the time, by making $16 per hour, I had maxed out my earning potential as a company driver."

Robinson explained that there are four types of local harbor drivers, which are categorized into two groups: company drivers that are paid per hour and independent contractors, also known as "owner operators," that are paid per load. The title "owner operator" can be deceiving. Robinson explains that the majority of owner operators work for a single carrier, either leasing their truck through the company or independently from a dealership.

These contracts often leave drivers with low profit margins. Drivers who lease their vehicles from the carriers can see much of their earnings recouped by the company, as drivers are typically responsible for 90% of expenses, including fuel and maintenance. Similarly, truckers who lease from a dealership are contracted to carriers for a set percentage of each load, typically 74%, Robinson wrote. But, these drivers often never get to see the overall freight bill, she said.

Some owner operators, like Robinson, can be lucky enough to establish their own companies, earning the right to pick and choose which loads to haul, but even that is not always enough. Robinson formed her own company, Mid-Carolina Transportation, in 2018, but says if the trucking industry continues on its current trajectory she might be forced to consider other careers.

Insider previously reported that the supply-chain crisis has created a major headache for truck drivers like Robinson who work at the ports. Four truck drivers who worked at the nation's largest ports told Insider they've waited for up to eight hours without pay in order to pick up loads.

"There's no glitz and glam, and hardly enough money to maintain a business and a household," Robinson wrote. "If the trucking industry continues its present trajectory, it will be unable to sustain itself. It will implode under all the weight that the people on the bottom of the totem are bearing. It honestly seems as though that process has already begun. Like many before me, and even more on this journey with me, we must now decide whether to stay aboard, or to abandon ship as it quickly takes on water."

Read Robinson's full story here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Large manufacturing company with over 600 employees to permanently close Dayton-area facility

    The nearly one million-square-foot plant, which currently employs 648 people, is expected to completely close before the end of 2023.

  • Rebel Wilson, 41, Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs in New Neon Orange Swimsuit Instagram

    'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson, 41, just showed off her sculpted legs in a neon orange swimsuit in a new Instagram video.

  • This ain't your granddaddy's truck: It’s time to redefine the image of trucking | Opinion

    The trucking industry is adapting to a rapidly changing business landscape, which means great opportunities for the next generation entering the field.

  • First blizzard warnings of the season issued as powerful storm crosses the country

    On Thursday morning, winter alerts were up for 2 million people across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, which included the first blizzard warnings of the

  • Chicago Police leader resigned over ‘inability’ of department brass ‘to even feign interest’ in reform, then accused officials of retaliation

    A Chicago Police leader who worked to implement the department’s federal consent decree sent a resignation letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot this summer alleging that CPD’s top leadership failed “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner.” Then the official alleged that Chicago Police retaliated against him for raising concerns about the department’s progress complying with ...

  • Businesses subject job candidates to so many indignities — and then they wonder why they can’t find people?

    Business leaders in organizations large and small are facing a common challenge: they can’t find enough workers to fill all their open positions. While there are several factors contributing to the shortage of workers (COVID-19 concerns certainly among them), many employers make matters worse by ignoring their treatment of job candidates. Less than a third of job seekers say that their candidate experience was great, according to a Talent Board report in 2020, and 73% say the search process is one of the most stressful things in life.

  • Is the infrastructure bill the boost Biden needs?

    The president has been plagued by flagging approval numbers. Will passing a major piece of his legislative agenda turn things around?

  • Maui Wowie: Jeff Bezos Reportedly Buys $78M Compound in Hawaii

    The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, just added another property to his cart. The billionaire and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, recently picked up a 14-acre estate on the island of Maui. The cost of the off-market transaction was said to be in the neighborhood of $78 million, Dirt reported.

  • Scientists reverse paralysis in mice, seek human trials

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) SAMUEL I. STUPP, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, SAYING: "Spinal cord injury has been a major challenge for science for decades.”Scientists at Northwestern University say they may have found a breakthrough treatment for reversing paralysis in humans after successfully administering a new injectable therapy in mice.“The central nervous system, which includes the brain and the spinal cord, which sends messages between your brain and the rest of your body, has very limited capacity to repair after injury.”In a new study, the team describes an injection of “dancing molecules” to reverse paralysis in mice and repair tissues after severe spinal cord injuries.Just four weeks after the injection, the injured animals regained the ability to walk.Samuel I. Stupp leads the research."This is probably the most important paper I have ever written. And it describes a piece of science that was truly unknown."The new breakthrough therapeutic is injected as a liquid directly into the spine.It influences the motion of molecules, in effect, making them ‘dance’, so they can more easily engage with constantly moving cellular receptors."When molecules did not move or move very little, then the response we observed in the animals was just the slight twitching of the limbs. But no ability to walk. When we use the exact same therapy, the exact same signals, but we molecularly change the structures so that the molecules would move more. Now we saw full ability of the animals to walk."The therapy immediately gels into a complex network of nanofibers that mimic the extracellular matrix of the spinal cord.“One way to think about this is that if the molecules are dancing around or leaping out of the fibers, the probability that they will meet up with the receptors is increased. We recognize this as a new concept that has never been done and had remarkable success in improving the recovery after spinal cord injury."Published in the journal Science, the Northwestern team claims this is the first study in which researchers controlled the collective motion of molecules through changes in the chemical structure.Stupp said they now want to push for human trials, by-passing large animal testing."We are definitely headed for the FDA to seek approval for use of our novel therapy in clinical trials, and we are very excited about this possibility that will make a huge difference to patients."According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, nearly 300,000 people in the U.S. are currently living with a spinal cord injury.

  • Inflation surges to 31-year high. What the jump in consumer prices means for your pocketbook, Joe Biden's troubles

    Inflation over the past 12 months surged to a 31-year high as rising prices undercut President Joe Biden and hurt consumers despite economic progress.

  • Charger Scat Pack VS 1970 Pontiac GTO Proves How Far Performance Hasn’t Come

    This isn’t the tortoise versus the hare, I can tell you that much…

  • NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in Houston

    Flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames, federal investigators said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that the controls were so jammed investigators couldn't even move the adjustable flaps on the tail of the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 by hand. The jet was about to depart Houston Executive Airport for Boston on Oct. 19 when the flight crew aborted takeoff.

  • Companies sued over fiery Boise crash that killed 3 airmen could face punitive damages

    Judge cites actions taken by trucking company and those involved in highway project in his decision.

  • Japan's Subaru unveils first all-electric car, developed with Toyota

    Japan's Subaru Corp on Thursday unveiled its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Solterra, the result of a two-year joint development project with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor Corp. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVs as nations around the world tighten environmental regulation to cut carbon emissions. Toyota last month announced its version of a battery electric vehicle (BEV), the bZ4X.

  • Update: 2 people found dead on Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville after car crash, NPS says

    Two people were found dead in a vehicle that crashed into trees Nov. 8 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, according to the National Park Service.

  • GM's Oshawa Assembly plant builds its first Chevy Silverado pickup

    Here's a look at the first Chevrolet Silverado to roll off the assembly line at GM's Oshawa plant in Ontario. It will be auctioned to benefit charity.

  • Woman punches her son and steals passenger’s cookies on flight from Texas, FAA says

    The female passenger also allegedly refused to fasten her seat belt.

  • Car Thieves Treat Themselves To Dodge Challengers and Charger

    Two Dodge Challengers and a Dodge Charger were casually lifted from a car dealership in Manchester, New Hampshire.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra drives a recalled Bolt, owns a Corvette and here's what else

    GM CEO Barra said she got in line like everyone else to order her Hummer and Lyriq. Here is what she drives and her thoughts on GM's market value.

  • This BMW M5 V-10-Swapped TVR Sagaris Looks Like an Outrageously Fun Deathtrap

    As if the Sagaris wasn't ridiculous enough already...