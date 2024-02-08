Trucker narrowly escapes before train plows through semi on Ohio tracks, video shows

A train slammed into a semi stuck on the tracks just moments after the truck driver managed to escape, Ohio video shows.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Versailles, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton.

Video shared to Facebook by Isaiah Vanderhorst shows an 18-wheeler cross the train tracks just as the train barriers were dropping. Then, a second semi appears in the video and gets stuck on the tracks when the barrier dropped between the semi’s cab and trailer.

“Oh no, oh no,” a witness is heard saying in the video as the truck driver exits the semi.

The trucker at first looks on at the fast approaching CSX train, then is seeing darting out of the way. Seconds later, the train barrels into the 18-wheeler, destroying the cab and spreading debris across an adjacent parking lot.

First responders discovered the truck “perpendicular to the tracks with heavy front end damage and a large debris field,” according to a Facebook post from the Village of Versailles EMS.

The train suffered engine damage but was repaired by CSX workers, the first responders said. All occupants of the semi and train were uninjured.

“Everyone is okay, everyone is just a little shook up,” Vanderhorst said in his post.

