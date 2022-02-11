Trucker protests: Ontario calls state of emergency

Breaking News image

Ontario has declared a state of emergency in response to two weeks of protests against Covid-19 restrictions.

The order came as demonstrations continue to shut down parts of Ottawa and Windsor's Ambassador Bridge, a key entry point for US-Canada trade.

Blocking crucial infrastructure would be made "illegal" under the order, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

Protesters could face up to a year in jail and $100,000 in fines.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Ford said the order will apply to anyone who impedes the movement of goods, people and services along international border crossings, airports, ports and major highways.

The province will also provide additional authority so that the personal and commercial licenses of protesters who do not comply may be cancelled.

"There will be consequences, and they will be severe," he said.