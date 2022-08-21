Trucker Randy's suit against Antrim County officials dismissed

Aug. 21—BELLAIRE — A judge dismissed a civil suit filed by a radio personality and state senate candidate who accused more than a dozen Antrim County officials of violating his civil rights and sought up to $1 million in damages, court records show.

Judge George J. Mertz signed the order in 13th Circuit Court earlier this month, dismissing the case with prejudice and granting a motion filed by attorney Haider Kazim on behalf of the defendants, who comprised a majority of the county's elected officials.

Randy Bishop, a Helena Township resident and conservative radio host who also goes by "Trucker Randy," filed suit May 19 against the county's nine commissioners, Clerk Sheryl Guy, Sheriff Daniel Bean, Prosecutor James Rossiter and Administrator Peter Garwood.

When a judge dismisses a court action, they can either do so with or without prejudice — Michigan court rules state "with prejudice" means the case is permanently ended and cannot be re-filed.

Bishop claimed Guy violated his civil rights by intentionally deleting ballot information from polling machines, an accusation she vehemently denies.

"This lawsuit never even should have been filed," Guy said Thursday.

Claims of wrongdoing in Antrim vote-counting have been repeatedly disproved by state and national election experts.

In 2021, a months-long investigation conducted by members of the Republican-led state Senate Oversight Committee released a report acknowledging initial mistakes in Antrim County's vote tally were because of human error.

Bishop did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.

The phone number listed for Bishop's attorney, Daniel Gilbert of Mt. Pleasant, was out of order Thursday.

Kazim, who represented all 13 defendants, did not return a call seeking comment.

Bishop ran for the 37th District state senate seat as a Democrat, though he was defeated in a three-way race by Barb Conley who secured 25,411 votes to Bishop's 1,702 votes. A third Democratic candidate, Jim Schmidt, received 2,304 votes, data on the Secretary of State website shows.

Story continues

Conley will face Republican John Damoose in the general election Nov. 8.

Antrim County Commissioners were served with Bishop's lawsuit paperwork last spring, during the public comment portion of a regular commission meeting.

"You've been served," said Antrim County resident Dorothy Eschenberg, as she handed each commissioner a subpoena at their May 19 meeting.

"Oh great," Commission Chair Terry VanAlstine quipped at the time, when handed his copy.

On Thursday, VanAlstine said he was pleased with the judge's decision.

"I'm glad that it's over," VanAlestine said, and when contacted, Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter expressed a similar reaction.

The county since Nov. 23, 2020, has been embroiled in an election-related lawsuit which captured national headlines after allies of former President Donald Trump twice visited the county to access voting equipment — once with the benefit of a court order.

Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer signed the order in December 2020, then later dismissed the lawsuit in 2021, which had been filed by Bill Bailey and argued by his attorney, Matthew DePerno, who later became the Republican nominee for state Attorney General.

Elsenheimer was originally assigned to hear Bishop's lawsuit, but recused, citing in court a potential conflict in presiding over a case where county commissioners tasked with approving court budgets were listed as defendants.

Mertz, a judge in 46th Circuit Court, was appointed by the state court administrator's office to hear the case.

DePerno appealed the lower court's dismissal of Bailey's lawsuit in front of a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals, which in a unanimous decision, found an individual voter cannot dictate the terms of an audit of election results, dismissing the appeal.

DePerno has since filed leave to appeal to the state's Supreme Court, which has yet to rule on whether judges will hear the case.

Separately, in an Aug. 5 letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi said a photograph of voting equipment used as a plaintiff's exhibit in Bailey's lawsuit, was from a Roscommon tabulator which is the subject of a tampering investigation.

In February, Benson asked Nessel and the Michigan State Police to investigate reports that unnamed third parties had gained access to voting equipment in Roscommon County's Richfield Township.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel last week requested a special prosecutor because of what the letter states is a potential conflict of interest stemming from the actions of one of the individuals involved in gaining unauthorized access to tabulators.

That special prosecutor has yet to be appointed.