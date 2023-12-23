Trucker saved in dramatic rescue on Turnpike overpass, northbound traffic delayed

A truck crash on an overpass of Florida’s Turnpike Saturday morning blocked holiday weekend traffic, and led to the dramatic rescue of the driver from a cab hanging over the bridge.

During the rescue, two more crashes took place on the opposite side of the Turnpike in what authorities blamed on drivers taking cellphone videos of the rescue.

The truck crash took place just after 8 a.m. at the overpass of the Turnpike’s Beeline Highway exit, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. The driver of a truck carrying scrap metal lost control of his vehicle in rainy weather and ended up suspended in his cab over the overpass.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue special operations units, a ladder truck and large wreckers secured the vehicle and rescued the driver using the bucket of a ladder truck. Although he was able to walk, he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities warned of delays and recommended that drivers avoid the Turnpike’s northbound lanes in that area Saturday morning.