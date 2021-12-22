Trucker to serve 33 years for child sexual abuse

Dec. 22—ASHLAND — A trucker federally indicted earlier this year for sexually abusing two northeastern Kentucky girls during cross-country trips has agreed to serve 33 years in prison, according to court records.

Jimmy DeLeon, 55, of Winter Park, Florida, entered a guilty plea Monday in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Kentucky to a sole count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

In a somewhat unusual move for the federal system, DeLeon's attorneys and the government hammered out an exact, agreed upon sentence for the suspect — 33 1/3 years. Typically, when one pleads guilty in the federal system, various factors are tabulated in the 608-page "United States Sentencing Commission Guidelines Manual" and that's argued out by the attorneys prior to sentencing.

Here, the government, the defense agreed — and U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning accepted — to a set amount of time. In the federal system, DeLeon must serve 85% of his sentence, which would work out to 28 years.

He would be 83 years old if he's still living.

DeLeon was accused of traveling with two girls under 14 years of age and sexually abusing them. DeLeon knew the girls and received permission to travel with them from his trucking company, records show.

According to the agreement, DeLeon only pleaded guilty to a charge corresponding to the younger of the two victims, who was less than 12 years of age. However, for purposes of sentencing and restitution, both girls are considered victims by the agreement.

Both will receive $12,500 in restitution from DeLeon and will be able to deliver victim impact statements at his May 9, 2022, sentencing date.

If DeLeon lives to see daylight, he will be required to register as a sex offender as long as he's breathing.

