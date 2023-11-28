Trucker’s stop for gas on 600-mile drive ends with big lottery win in Maryland

A Georgia trucker’s work trip to Maryland was made much more memorable when he returned home with a big lottery win.

The truck driver, who is from Forsyth County in Georgia, told lottery officials that he buys lottery tickets when he’s out traveling for work, according to a Nov. 28 Maryland Lottery news release. He’s won small prizes here and there, according to lottery officials, but never something quite as big as his most recent win: $100,000.

After dropping off a shipment on his journey from Atlanta to Hagerstown in Maryland, the trucker made a quick stop for gas, lottery officials said. While filling up his truck, he decided to buy a $30 scratch-off ticket at the Love’s Travel Stop gas station, according to the release.

What drew the trucker to the winning ticket was its looks, he told lottery officials.

“The ticket looked flashy and I figured it would be nice to win some extra money,” the man said in the release.

Hagerstown is about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Man asks his mom to check NC lottery ticket — and she returns with $1 million surprise

Man buys lottery tickets to give him ‘something to do’ while eating. He hits a jackpot

Friend tells lottery player to ‘go big or go home’ on $50 ticket — then he wins big