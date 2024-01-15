Trucker is told he ran over man in parking lot and decides to drive off, TN cops say

A man driving an 18-wheeler may have unknowingly run over a fellow trucker at a Tennessee truck stop, and witnesses say he jumped in his rig and left when told of the deadly mishap, investigators report.

The driver remains at large and has not been identified, according to the White Pine Police Department.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at a Pilot Travel Center along Interstate 81. White Pine is about 30 miles north of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Investigators say 64-year-old Gary M. Clark of Prattville, Alabama, died shortly after parking his truck at the rear of the gas station on State Route 341.

“He exited his truck and was walking toward the travel center near the fuel island when another tractor-trailer ... was traveling through the parking lot and struck Mr. Clark ... running him over ...,” police said.

“The truck driver parked his truck at the fuel island and went into the store for approximately 20 minutes. When he made it out to his truck, he was notified by other drivers that he may have possibly run over Mr. Clark.”

He responded by getting into his truck and driving out of the parking lot, witnesses told police.

“We are working on several leads to identify the driver,” police said.

Samantha Chester of Prattville, Alabama, identified herself as the the victim’s daughter in a post on the police department’s Facebook page and she asked for help identifying the suspect.

“Our hearts are shattered because our family has been ripped apart,” Chester wrote.

“We are asking that any and everyone who was there or anyone who might know something to share any and all information with the White Pine police; no matter how small or insignificant. ... We just want justice for my Daddy.”

