Truckers brace for a police crackdown in besieged Ottawa

ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING
·1 min read

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Ottawa in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions braced for a possible police crackdown Thursday, nearly three weeks into the siege that has shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following.

Work crews in the capital began erecting fences outside Parliament, and police appeared to be out on the streets in greater numbers than usual in the morning.

On Wednesday, Ottawa police handed out leaflets warning the truckers to leave immediately or face arrest and other sanctions.

Many protesters reacted to the warnings with scorn.

“We want the mandates over for the whole the country. End the mandates,” protest leader Pat King said outside the prime minister’s office Thursday morning. As for the rigs parked bumper-to-bumper, he said: “There’s no tow trucks in Canada that will touch them.”

The warnings from police came two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act, empowering law enforcement authorities to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks and punish the drivers by arresting them, freezing their bank accounts and suspending their licenses.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police warn truckers: leave Ottawa or face arrest

    Leave, or face arrest. That's the message on leaflets handed out by police in Ottawa on Wednesday to truckers and protesters blockading the city's downtown. And it looks like the first step in a promised crackdown to end a noisy but largely peaceful protest in the Canadian capital over the government’s COVID-19 restrictions, now in its third week. At least one large rig did leave the blockade. But others remained unmoved. One demonstrator simply ripped it up… And a sign posted on a toilet in the protest area read: ‘Attention police, place all tickets here.’ Police say some 33 people have already been arrested. Protester Andrew Broe said if it happens to him, so be it:"I'm not afraid (of being arrested). If that's what their captains, and the police chief wants to bring to this peaceful protest, is violence, then that is on their own. We're here peacefully, and we'll remain peacefully. Even if they attempt to arrest us we will be arrested peacefully." Ottawa residents, who say they've endured some incessant honking, blocked streets, verbal harassment, and litter have expressed frustration with police who, until now, have mostly watched the protest rather than intervening. As pressure built, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week took a rare measure, invoking Canada's Emergencies Act – which, pending Parliamentary approval – would empower his government to cut off protesters' funding and reinforce provincial and local law enforcement with federal officers. The Federal Public Safety Minister on Wednesday blamed extremist groups for helping organize protests in Ottawa and at U.S. border crossings. Police in the province of Alberta this week arrested 13 people linked to a border blockade there, and seized guns. Four members of the group have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

  • Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Ottawa

    Police in Canada's capital are telling protesting truckers who've paralyzed the city for more than two weeks that it's time to leave. Ottawa police began handing out notices and threatening arrests Wednesday near the Parliament building. (Feb. 16)

  • New York AG: Trump defense of financial statements contradicts court filing

    New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday criticized former President Trump's comments on his company's financial statements which she said contradict the former president's own lawyers' court filing."It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about the facts," the attorney general's office said in a letter filed in the state's court, according to NBC News."But it is truly rare for a party to publicly disagree...

  • Why was a Black filmmaker banned from Black History Month book reading in Montvale?

    The filmmaker behind the Netflix short "Cops and Robbers" was to read for a Black History Month event in Montvale, but officials deemed him divisive.

  • The power of your vote is diluted by state laws and orders limiting local decision-making

    The state Legislature has been on quite a tear when it comes to tying the hands of local communities.

  • Appeals court upholds conviction for fatal Camden robbery

    Ruling rebuffs appeal by Rajhadd Kilpatrick, who was conivcted of the October 2016 slaying of Jamir Syms

  • Missouri Senate race: Billy Long lashes out at Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz backs Eric Schmitt, PAC endorses Vicky Hartzler

    Endorsements and exasperation at rival campaigns are trickling into the Republican primary to replace Sen. Roy Blunt.

  • Police Update: Man armed with rifle inside mini-van shot by officer in Fairfax County: police

    Authorities say an armed gunman who was living in a minivan parked on a residential Fairfax County street was shot by an officer who had been called to the neighborhood to investigate the vehicle.

  • Billy Long goes on tirade against Josh Hawley over Missouri Senate endorsement

    Rep. Billy Long (R) is venting his frustration after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) endorsed one of Long's Republican rivals in the Missouri Senate primary over the weekend."#MOSen Hawley is telling reporters he gave me a heads up on endorsement. Josh has my cell number, if he was honorable and wanted to give me a heads up he sure could have done it in person at the breakfast which ended shortly before the endorsement," Long tweeted on Wednesday. "We...

  • Ottawa's police chief resigns over handling of trucker protest

    Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday as trucker-led protests blocking part of Canada's capital reached their third week, according to Canadian media reports and a city councilor.Why it matters: Police Chief Peter Sloly has been criticized for taking a hands-off approach to the demonstrations by truck drivers who are opposed to the country's COVID-19 restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sloly's resignation, reported by the CBC and The Globe

  • Poland shortlists Babcock, Thyssenkrupp for $2 billion frigate program

    The latest announcement indicates that Warsaw has discarded the bid submitted by Spanish Navantia which offered its F-100 frigate.

  • Know your worth; teen dating violence awareness locally, nationwide

    Know your worth; teen dating violence awareness locally, nationwide

  • Spring enrollment down at Lake Region State College

    LRSC Registrar’s Office reports 1,558 students for the Spring 2022 term, down from 1,758 in Spring 2021.

  • Extra flights out of Ukraine fill up ahead of feared invasion

    Latvian flag carrier airBaltic is setting up extra flights out of Kyiv this week to accommodate a passenger spike after European countries told their nationals to leave Ukraine or risk war. The United States warned last week that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the country's people to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, the date that some Western media say Russian could invade. The warnings prompted airBaltic's regular Tuesday flight to Riga to sell out, so the company, on short notice, scheduled extra rotations on Tuesday and Wednesday to cope with the higher demand.

  • The Dow Is Falling Because Russia Fears Are Back—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks, oil, and cryptocurrencies were all lower Thursday. The prospect of war in Eastern Europe hasn't gone away.

  • Ottawa Police Tell Trucker Demonstrators to Leave, Threaten Arrests

    Ottawa police on Wednesday told anti-vaccine-mandate demonstrators who have set up camp in Canada's capital city to leave, threatening to arrest protesters who chose to remain.

  • New-home construction activity falters, even as builders secure more permits for new properties

    Economists expected that the pace of new-home construction and building permitting will drop to start off the year.

  • School Damaged as Shelling Reported in Eastern Ukraine

    Local officials in Luhansk, Ukraine, and the National Police said a school was damaged by shelling in the town of Vrubivka on February 17.Images released by the local government show a crater in the school’s yard and smashed windows.Some 30 students and 14 staff members were in the building at the time, authorities said, but police said no one was hurt. Police also said the shelling had cut the gas supply to 70 apartments and 96 houses.The incident came amid multiple reports of shelling in Luhansk and Donetsk, and as both Ukraine and Russian-backed forces exchanged accusations.Ukraine’s foreign minister said shelling in an area where a kindergarten was damaged was a “severe violation of Minsk agreements by Russia amid an already tense security situation.” Credit: Popasna City Military-Civil Administration via Storyful

  • Mali conflict: Macron announces troops to leave after nine years

    France says growing hostility from Mali's new military junta forced the withdrawal

  • New York Weather: Major Warmup

    CBS2's Elise Finch has your First Alert forecast.