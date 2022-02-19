Truckers leave Ottawa protest encampment

Reuters

A sedate strip of Ottawa's downtown has been transformed into a weeks-long street party as anti-vaccine mandate protesters have settled in, complete with barbecues, bouncy castles and a hot tub, drawing the ire of the city's exhausted residents. Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks, have lined a roughly one-mile stretch of the Canadian capital since Jan. 28, turning the picturesque avenue that runs in front of the Gothic-style Parliament complex and Supreme Court into a temporary home for the self-titled "Freedom Convoy." "All the love coming in, it helps us guys on the ground," said protester Chris Dacey, as dance music throbbed from a stage and people lined up for hot dogs at a nearby stand.