Trucker Strike in Korea Roils Shipments From Steel to Autos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Heejin Kim and Ann Koh
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoon Suk-yeol
    South Korean politician, 13th President of South Korea

(Bloomberg) -- An escalating strike by truck drivers in South Korea is adding more disruption to global supply chains, from a slowdown at the country’s ports to production halts at auto factories.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Thousands of truckers have stopped work since Tuesday to protest the removal of a minimum wage scheme. Tensions are rising as drivers move to block deliveries of the Asian country’s most critical export items, including materials for semiconductor chips.

The daily volume of container boxes transported to and from the nation’s 12 ports dropped 64% on Thursday compared with the average for May, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Inbound and outbound volumes at Busan, the world’s seventh-busiest port, were less than half their usual amount at 13,035 containers.

No goods went in or out of Ulsan port on Thursday, where leading automaker Hyundai Motor Group has its production facilities, the ministry said. Meanwhile, deliveries to Pohang and Daesan port dropped to zero, affecting the transportation of steel and petrochemicals.

The first large-scale strike under newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol is fueling concerns over further disruptions to supply chains, which are already stressed after Covid-19 lockdowns in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It’s uncertain how long the strikes will continue, but a prolonged dispute threatens to have ripple effects across the globe. South Korea is the largest exporter of memory chips and is home to some of the world’s biggest car companies.

Steel and cement are at risk of becoming major victims of the strike, Land Minister Won Hee-ryong said at a press event on Thursday. About 90% of cement isn’t being trucked from plants run by six companies, which are delaying deliveries until protesters leave the factory gates, according to the Korea Cement Association.

Hyundai has experienced partial production disruptions at its Ulsan plants and is monitoring the situation closely, the company said in an emailed statement. Chosun Ilbo reported earlier on Friday that about 50% of production at Hyundai’s plant is now halted, stopping production of about 2,500 cars a day.

With trucks unavailable, companies are seeking alternative ways to transport goods. At Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai, employees were spotted driving newly produced cars on the streets to warehouses.

At a plant run by metal giant Korea Zinc Co. in Ulsan, several truck drivers on Thursday attempted to disrupt supplies of high-grade sulfate, a key material used for making semiconductors. Police dispersed the truckers in 30 minutes, said a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. A representative for Korea Zinc declined to comment.

Trucker Strike in South Korea Poses New Risk to Global Trade

The government is trying to ship out emergency exports through cooperation with police, the Land Ministry said in a statement. About 37% of 22,000 union members joined the national strike on Thursday, it said.

The government should remain neutral in labor matters so that companies and labor unions build up their ability to resolve issues, Yoon told reporters on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supply chain issues are impacting how businesses prepare for hurricanes

    Many businesses have been looking for weather-resistant signs after losing their old ones to hurricanes, but due to global supply chain disruptions, finding the materials to create them is a struggle.

  • This Industrial REIT Is Seeing "Unprecedented" Rent Growth

    Another quarterly update is on the way from Prologis, and it should be a good one if the first was any indication.

  • BTS’ Jungkook Accidentally Deleted All His Instagram Posts While Tidying Up: ‘I Just Wanted to Make it Look Nicer’

    Who can relate?

  • ECB sowing messy 'some of what it takes' signal: Mike Dolan

    The European Central Bank's 'whatever it takes' commitment to bind the euro zone is wearing thin as it tries to 'normalise' monetary policy and give inflation hawks more say in how it goes about it. Warning that inflation is unacceptably high and that it would remain above the 2% target over a three-year forecast horizon, the ECB on Thursday flagged a first interest rate rise in more than 10 years next month, after the end of new purchases on its long-running bond-buying programme from July 1. Although ECB chief Christine Lagarde stressed that the central bank was 'committed' to avoiding so-called 'fragmentation' of borrowing costs between euro zone members as bond buying ends, financial markets were far from sure.

  • EBRD may invest in Sberbank unit if it becomes Kazakhstan asset

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may help Kazakhstan boost the capital of the local subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank if the Central Asian nation buys it, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said. Renaud-Basso said the EBRD was aware of talks between Sberbank, which has been hit by Western sanctions, and Kazakh state holding company Baiterek, but had no plans to take part in the possible initial sale of the unit to Kazakhstan.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Top Toyota Supplier Denso Mulls $3 Billion Chip Unit Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Denso Corp., one of the world’s top automotive semiconductor manufacturers and a key supplier to Toyota Motor Corp., may consider spinning off its chip business, which generates around 420 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in sales, the company’s chief technology officer said Friday.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Came

  • KKR consortium makes offer for bike maker Accell unconditional

    A consortium led by buyout firm KKR has made its offer to buy Accell Group unconditional, it said on Friday, in a deal that values the maker of Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh at 1.56 billion euros ($1.66 billion). After receiving 77.8% of shares, the consortium said it would waive a condition of needing to reach an 80% threshold of shares tendered to its 58 euro per share offer for the deal to go through. The deal is the latest sign of rising investor interest in the e-bike industry, after Dutch bike firm Van Moof raised $128 million from Hillhouse Capital last year to fund its U.S. expansion, and Cerberus Capital Management made an unsuccessful bid for Canada's Dorel Industries.

  • Denso may consider spinning off chip business, Bloomberg says, citing executive

    Denso Corp may consider spinning off its chip business, a top executive of the major Japanese maker of semiconductors used in automobiles and a main supplier to Toyota Motor Corp told Bloomberg News on Friday. "We need to think about whether the time will come when we sell semiconductors, alone, externally," Bloomberg quoted Denso's chief technology officer, Yoshifumi Kato, as saying in an interview.

  • Ukraine Latest: Finance Chief Appeals for New IMF Loan Program

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top finance official said the country urgently needs a new International Monetary Fund loan program as efforts to fight off invading Russian forces stretch its finances to the limit.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jac

  • Marketmind: The race to the exit

    A day after the European Central Bank took markets by surprise by signalling not just rates lift off in July but possibly a bigger move in September to contain high inflation, May U.S. inflation data could show another hot reading. Headline inflation is expected to match April's 8.3% reading, meaning pressure to go big and fast on rate hikes. And pressure is rising on other central banks to follow suit, with the Bank of England and Sweden's Riksbank expected to hike rates again next week.

  • 'Our democracy remains in danger': Rep. Bennie Thompson opens Jan. 6 hearing

    On Thursday, House select committee Chairman Rep.​ Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, introduced the first in a series of televised hearings stemming from an 11-month probe of the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the actions of then-President Donald Trump and his allies. In his opening remarks, Thompson said, "The American people deserve answers. So I come before you this evening not as a Democrat, but as an American who swore an oath to defend the Constitution." He continued, "We must confront the truth with candor, resolve, and determination. We need to show that we are worthy of the gifts that are the birthright of every American.”

  • Nagel Says Resolute ECB Response Is Needed on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesThe European Central Bank must act forcefully to bring inflatio

  • Baby formula shortage: British manufacturer to deliver at least 2 million cans to U.S.

    Head of Growth at Kendamil Dylan McMahon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company working alongside the FDA to ship baby formula to the U.S., the stranglehold domestic baby formula producers have on the U.S. market, and the outlook on future imports to alleviate the pain families are feeling from the baby formula shortage.

  • Bundesbank halves 2022 growth forecast, doubles inflation projection for Germany

    The Bundesbank cut its growth projections for the German economy on Friday and predicted sharply higher inflation, as soaring food and fuel prices sap households' purchasing power and batter confidence. The German central bank now sees prices rising by 7.1% in 2022, well above the 3.6% projected in December while the 2023 figure was raised to 4.5% from 2.2%. "Inflation this year will be even stronger than it was at the beginning of the 1980s,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said, referring to the previous period of painfully high consumer price growth.

  • The yen weakening to 150 against the dollar could spark a financial crisis in Asia, famed economist Jim O'Neill says

    China will see more yen weakness as an "unfair competitive advantage," Jim O'Neill told Bloomberg 25 years after the Asian Financial Crisis started.

  • Five key takeaways from the Capitol riot hearing

    "It was carnage, chaos" - raw emotion of police officer, condemnation of Trump, but no family rift on display.

  • Starbucks hails judge’s ruling in union case

    Starbucks on Thursday praised a federal judge’s decision to not reinstate three former employees of the company who said that they had lost their positions for helping to form a labor union within their restaurant. In a Phoenix U.S. district court on Wednesday, Judge John Tuchi struck down the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) request…

  • South Korean production and shipping disrupted as truckers strike for third day

    Thousands of South Korean truckers went on strike for a third day on Thursday to protest the sharp surge in fuel costs, disrupting production, slowing activity at ports and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain. Presenting new President Yoon Suk-yeol with one of his first big economic challenges, about 7,200 members or roughly 30% of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union were on strike, the country's transport ministry said. A union official said the number of participating members was much higher and they were also joined by non-union truckers.

  • AA blames RAC’s ‘reckless speculation’ for rising fuel prices – live updates

    Sunak urged to cut taxes to tackle slowest growth of any major economy Euan Blair worth £337m after his start-up is valued at more than £1bn FTSE 100 dips 0.3pc Ben Marlow: The last prop holding up the UK economy is starting to crack Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter