Trucker's trial begins in Alissa Jones death case

Aug. 17—Norman Jones broke into tears when he was asked to tell a jury about finding his daughter lying injured in the street on June 30, 2019.

Jones, whose 19-year-old daughter, Alissa, died from her injuries two days later, was the first witness called Monday afternoon in the trial of Robert Hodge, 48, of Gilmore Road, North Beaver Township.

Hodge is accused of striking her in a tractor-trailer, then leaving the scene. He is facing charges of accident involving a death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving, providing false reports and driving with a hazardous brake system, plus seven counts of driving with unsafe equipment. He has been free on bond since charges were filed against him in February 2020.

Visiting Senior Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie is presiding over Hodge's trial, which began Monday afternoon in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. All four of Lawrence County's common pleas judges have recused themselves from the case, and the out-of-town judge was brought in, because Hodge is related to Judge John W. Hodge.

Prosecutor Kara M. Rice, deputy state attorney general, told a jury comprised predominantly of women that Hodge left the accident scene that night and changed his story a couple of times. In her opening statement, she described the events of the evening, saying he told police at first he would see if any of his drivers had been in an accident. He later called and said none of his drivers had been on the road at that time, around 11:15 that night. On July 2, the day Alissa died, he called the police and said he "might have been" driving the truck after he had taken his sons to camp, Rice said.

Hodge's defense attorney, Stephen Colafella of Beaver County, countered in his opening argument that Hodge had no recollection of the collision.

"He doesn't remember having an accident that night," Colafella said.

He told the jury he is about to prove that Hodge is not the type of person who would do something like that — hit and injure someone, then leave the scene.

Story continues

Jones had just arrived home with members of her family from her graduation in West Virginia the night of June 30, 2019. She was going to live with her father in West Pittsburg for the summer before heading off to college in West Virginia to pursue a career in criminal justice. As she was getting items out of her family's Toyota Camry in front of her father's house on Center Avenue, the rig approached and struck her, causing severe damage to her car and throwing her several feet. The truck then left the scene, leaving her lying on the road. Her family members heard the crash and rushed out of the house to find her. She was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she was unhooked from life support and died from her injuries on July 2.

State police Cpl. Gregory Brandt, who reconstructed the accident scene of that night, is expected to be called to testify as a witness for the prosecution.

Norman Jones testified that he was at home, and his daughter and grandchildren and another friend had entered the house that night when they arrived in West Pittsburg, while Alissa was still out at the car. They heard a noise that sounded like an explosion.

They all went outside to find Alissa lying behind the car, and he went over to her, he said.

"She was just lying there," he said, describing her breathing as rasping. "I told her, Dad is here, and I called 911."

He said he stayed with her until the police and ambulance arrived and transported her to a helicopter, which flew her to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.

Norman's brother, David Jones of West Pittsburg, testified that he and some cousins and a friend were sitting around a table at his house two blocks away when they heard a loud crash, then ran to the door. He said it sounded like a truck had hit something.

He learned what happened when he got a call from his brother, saying, " 'Alissa got hit.' I flew up there immediately."

Alissa's mother, Phyllis Whitlock Jones, who lives in West Virginia, said that upon learning of the accident, she got into town the next day on July 1 and saw her daughter in the hospital.

"She was intubated and was in a medically induced coma," she said. The doctors gave her an extensive description of all of Alissa's injuries, and said she had just gotten out of surgery.

They discussed her prognosis with the family on July 2, and "we were told she was brain dead," her mother said. "I had to make a decision to stop life support."

Also testifying Monday was New Castle police patrolman James Heaney, who described the police response to the accident and the follow-up to identify the tractor-trailer. He said that a surveillance video from the nearby fire department showed the lettering on the side of the truck going down Center Avenue at that time, but it did not show the accident.

He described how he tracked the truck's identity to Hodge.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com