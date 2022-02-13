'Zero tolerance': Police towing trucks away, arresting protesters from US-Canadian bridge

Police swept through the lingering protest near the massive Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canada on Sunday, arresting a few protesters still attempting to block the nation's largest border crossing.

"Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity," Windsor, Ontario, police tweeted Sunday. "The public should avoid the area."

Police said the last vehicles were being towed away. It was not immediately clear when the bridge, shut down by protests for a week, would reopen.

On Saturday, officers wearing neon yellow vests over their uniforms had warned demonstrators over a public address system that they would be arrested if they didn't leave. Protesters in pickups left voluntarily, honking their horns as they drove away. The larger trucks pulled away a short time later, blasting their air horns as they went.

A crowd of people, however, had lingered on foot. The protesters, who have created havoc in Windsor, Ontario, as well as the capital in Ottaway, say they object to Canada's mandate that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The protest has shut down the busiest trade crossing between the U.S. and Canada and prompted calls for action from both the White House and Trudeau.

The protests at the bridge, in Ottawa and elsewhere have triggered similar protests around the world, with convoys locking up traffic in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

An ex-Cabinet minister in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government challenged her former federal colleagues as well as the province and city for not putting an end to the protests.

“Amazingly, this isn’t just Ottawa. It’s the nation’s capital,” Catherine McKenna tweeted. “But no one – not the city, the province or the federal government can seem to get their act together to end this illegal occupation. It’s appalling. … Just get your act together. Now.”

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. On Friday, a Canadian judge ordered the protesters to clear out or face arrest.

“The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains & manufacturing. They’re hurting Canadian families, workers & businesses. Glad to see the Windsor Police & its policing partners commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge,” Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted Saturday. “These blockades must stop.”

Contributing: John Wisely, Lily Altavena, Detroit Free Press; The Associated Press

Protestors and supporters set up at a blockade at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, sealing off the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police towing vehicles, arresting protesters at US-Canadian bridge