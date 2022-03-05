Trucks, RVs and cars flock to Washington area to protest COVID restrictions

Ted Hesson
·3 min read

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than a thousand large trucks, recreational vehicles and cars are gathering on the outskirts of Washington as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that threatens to roll on the U.S. capital in the coming days.

The so-called "People's Convoy," which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. It was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralyzed Ottawa, Canada's capital city.

The convoy's message has been undercut in recent weeks as major U.S. cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against COVID-19, which has led to more than 950,000 deaths in the United States but has been mitigated with vaccines and therapeutics. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, more controlled phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns or school closures.

Still, more than 100 18-wheeler trucks amassed with other vehicles on Friday evening at the Hagerstown Speedway, a racetrack about 80 miles (129 km) from downtown Washington, according to Reuters witnesses. Drivers continued to stream into the parking lot on Saturday morning, one witness said.

A website for the protest said they did not plan to enter "D.C. proper" and social media posts suggested they could remain at the racetrack on Saturday. But one participant who described himself as the lead trucker told a cheering crowd at the racetrack on Friday night that he would drive his truck into the heart of the American capital.

"D.C., the government, whomever, can claim that they have all this opposition for us waiting in D.C.," the man said. "But that flag on the back of my truck will go down to Constitution Avenue between the White House and the Washington Monument."

A little more than a year ago, supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that left five people dead and more than 100 police officers injured.

U.S. federal law enforcement agencies have been coordinating with state and local authorities for weeks in preparation for the possible arrival of the convoy, said one U.S. official who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations.

A Feb. 26 U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bulletin to law enforcement reviewed by Reuters said trucker convoys could hinder emergency responders depending on the size of the protest.

The bulletin said federal law enforcement was not aware of any substantiated threats from domestic violent extremists, but that some extremists "probably will be drawn to the event and could engage in premeditated or opportunistic violence."

DHS said the possibility of an attack could be higher because COVID restrictions have been a "key driver" of domestic extremist violence over the last two years. Federal officials would be unlikely to see violent plotting in online public platforms beforehand due to the use of encrypted apps and private forums, it said.

Federal law enforcement is also cognizant of the need to respect the right to peaceful protest, the official said.

On Friday evening, a woman from nearby Silver Spring, Maryland, who identified herself only as "Dorothy" said she opposed COVID-related restrictions and that the issue had caused divisions in her family and problems at work.

"I think our medical choices are private and we should not be required to disclose them to participate in everyday activities," she told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington, and Leah Mills, Julio-Cesar Chavez and Stephanie Keith in Hagerstown, Maryland; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • WNBA All-Star Player Brittney Griner Detained By Russians For Alleged Drug Violations

    Russia’s Customs Service has detained and accused WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner of having vape cartridges in her luggage that contained hashish oil. The service said Saturday that Griner was detained at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The incident happened in February, which means Griner has been in custody for at least several days. A statement […]

  • Virus Experts Say Be Prepared for This Next

    It's been two years since COVID-19 caused the world to shut down, people to isolate, and for parts of society to change permanently. Since March 2020 there has been significant progress made with highly effective vaccines and boosters available to the public, and COVID cases are thankfully dropping. But virus experts are not unanimous on being out of the woods just yet. "We look to a future when Americans no longer fear lockdowns, shutdowns, and our kids not going to school," says The White Hous

  • Tuchel says fans should not have sung Abramovich’s name during minute’s applause

    Chelsea’s German boss highlighted the importance of solidarity after the win at Burnley.

  • Shell to put profits from Russian oil trade into Ukraine aid fund

    Oil major Royal Dutch Shell will put profits from any Russian oil it purchases into a fund that will go towards humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the company said on Saturday. Shell had on Friday bought a cargo of Russian crude oil at a record low discount, the first such trade since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The deal, which did not violate Western sanctions on Moscow, was criticized by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

  • Bridges: Texan Frank Buck helped cultivate appreciation for wildlife, zoos

    In the latest installment of the Texas history column, Ken Bridges recalls the life of Frank Buck, who helped the U.S. appreciate wildlife and zoos

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has closed airspace — and disrupted air-cargo transportation

    On Monday, Russia’s aviation authority announced it had closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including the 27 members of the European Union, and Canada. The move represented retaliation after multiple countries had announced they would close their airspace to Russian airlines amid the Ukrainian conflict. The latest conflict served as a grim reminder of the tragic crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Eastern Ukraine after the plane was shot down just miles from Ukraine-Russia border amid civil war in the region.

  • U.S. stocks trade sharply lower as Russia-Ukraine conflict sparks nuclear fears

    U.S. stock indexes are trading sharply lower Friday afternoon, as a worsening Eastern European conflict overshadows U.S. jobs data for February that beat forecasts.

  • 'Rolling Freedom' truckers convoy passes through Minnesota

    "Rolling Freedom" truckers passed through Minnesota on Interstate 94 Friday morning.

  • A giant message for Ukraine will be on display in downtown Miami. It’s 700 feet tall.

    The 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper adds a new look to South Florida’s message of support for Ukraine as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine escalates.

  • Donald Trump reportedly has yet to post on Truth Social since he launched the social-media app 2 weeks ago

    Donald Trump has spoken about Russia's invasion of Ukraine in interviews, but hasn't posted his thoughts about it on his app, Axios reported.

  • Republicans court growing conservative voter bloc: Colombian Americans

    Republicans see the growing Colombian American vote as an increasingly reliable conservative voting bloc ahead of the midterm elections.

  • A judge fled the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now he waits to be reunited with his family

    Ahmad Naeem Wakili talks to his wife every night on the phone. He's in Tucson; she's in Istanbul. All he wants is to see her and his daughter again.

  • Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post drops out of race for at-large seat

    Heather Post was twice elected to the Volusia County Council, representing District 4 for the past six years.

  • High school baseball and softball: Friday's scores

    High school baseball and softball: Friday's scores

  • Fmr. Russian Ambassador & Russia Expert Break Down Ukraine Crisis

    As Russia escalates its unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine, John Heilemann discusses the crisis – and its far-reaching implications for Europe, Joe Biden's presidency, Vladimir Putin's place in history, and the global security writ large - with former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe. They unpack Putin’s miscalculations regarding the strength of the NATO alliance, why his real war is with the West, the extent of Russian opposition to the invasion, as well as what’s at stake for an already shaky international order. They also marvel at how elements of both the American right and left have improbably become full-fledged Putin apologists and even Putin admirers.

  • Drone footage shows ongoing wildfire in South Korea

    STORY: The government issued a natural disaster alert after a wildfire broke out near the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in the eastern coastal county of Uljin on Friday.“We successfully protected the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant, the LNG gas storage as well as the transmission lines,” Minister of Korea Forest Service, Choi Byeong-am, told reporters.Choi added that authorities are aiming to extinguish the fire before sunset, mobilising more than 3,000 firefighters, 236 fire trucks and 57 helicopters.More than 6,000 people were evacuated from the area yesterday, however most of them returned home, with 673 people remaining in temporary shelters as of 8:30 a.m. (2330GMT March 3), KFS said. At least 116 residential properties have been destroyed.

  • Olathe shooting comes after spate of threats of violence at Kansas City area schools

    Throughout this school year, Kansas City area districts have responded to shooting threats, a bomb threat and more.

  • Gibbons rolls out ad hitting Vance, Timken over Trump

    Ohio Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons rolled out an ad on Friday questioning his primary rivals' support for former President Trump. The ad, which was first seen by The Hill, hits former Ohio GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance."They claim to be conservative, but under pressure, they break," the 30-second spot says. The ad cites past quotes in which Timken said she did not know whether she would have impeached Trump and...

  • Arizona State Sen. Kelly Townsend no longer running for Congress

    State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District because former President Donald Trump hasn’t endorsed her.

  • Biden May Extend Pause On Student Loan Payments Again: Top Aide

    The administration will make a decision about using executive action to cancel student debt before payments resume, the White House chief of staff said.