Trucks torched near Golden Corral in arson incident, Marietta officials say

Marietta officials are continuing to look for the person responsible for a recent arson.

Early on May 22, Marietta fire and police officials responded to an address on Cobb Parkway in the area next to a Golden Corral restaurant, in reference to a semi-truck on fire.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Fire Investigators from the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office determined that someone vandalized several trucks and trailers and set fire to two separate trucks.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the person responsible is asked to contact Lt. Richard Franklin, at the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office, 770-794-5464, or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline 1-800-282-5804.

A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for arson.

