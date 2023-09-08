Truckstop fatal ruled homicide following autopsy

Sep. 8—PLATTSBURGH — The doctor performing the autopsy on a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at a Plattsburgh truck stop Wednesday night has ruled the death a homicide.

Wayne H. Haupt, 53, of Albany, died after he was hit by a vehicle at a truck stop off Exit 36 of the Adirondack Northway off Route 22 around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, police said.

Haupt was transported by ambulance to The University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where he was later pronounced deceased.

The autopsy was performed Thursday at Glens Falls Hospital by Pathologist Dr. Michael Sikirica. He said the death was caused by compressive blunt force injuries, and he ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The vehicle allegedly involved in the truck stop incident fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, police said.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided by eyewitness accounts and was later encountered by State Police uniformed patrols in the Town of Tupper Lake in Franklin County. A vehicle and traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle fled, police said.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped in the Town of Long Lake in Hamilton County, and the operator, Thomas E. Lance, 38, of Albany, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Lance was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, police said.

He was arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.

State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact them at 518-563-3761.

This case remains under investigation by the State Police and the Clinton County District Attorney's Office.

