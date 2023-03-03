Idaho’s Truckstop ‘restructuring,’ declines to say whether workers are being laid off

Truckstop, an Idaho-based digital freight-matching business, is undergoing a “company restructure.”

A spokesperson for Truckstop declined on Wednesday to confirm or deny a social-media post that said the company was laying off employees. Truckstop had 550 employees in 2020, according to its website.

The spokesperson emailed a statement from the company’s CEO, Kendra Tucker, that said: “We are a growth company. Growth requires continuous improvement, evolution and change. Today we restructured our organization to allow us to operate more efficiently and deliver more customer value. We continue to build on the momentum we have and invest in areas of the business that are poised for even greater success and profitability.”

Truckstop’s spokesperson would not disclose how many employees are affected by the company’s restructuring and where those workers are located. The spokesperson said Truckstop will continue to maintain a strong presence in the Gem State.

The company connects truckers with up to half a million loads of freight each day. It was founded in 1995 in New Plymouth, and expanded into Boise in 2016 with an Entertainment Avenue office that housed about 100 employees, according to previous reporting from the Statesman.

Tucker succeeded Paris Cole as Truckstop’s CEO on April 1. Cole retired after nine years in the job. Tucker joined Truckstop as chief revenue officer in August 2020.

