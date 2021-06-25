Trudeau says Pope Francis should apologize on Canadian soil

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • People listen during a ceremony and vigil for the 215 children whose remains were found buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Vancouver, British Columbia, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Children play soccer in the background as a memorial is pictured outside the Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia., Sunday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 / 4

Canada-Indigenous-School-Deaths Trudeau Memorial

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROB GILLIES
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he has urged Pope Francis to come to Canada to apologize for church-run boarding schools where hundreds of unmarked graves have been found, and he said Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government's longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend such schools.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan. Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

From the 19th century until the 1970s, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools, most run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Indigenous leaders have called for Pope Francis to apologize — a demand echoed again Friday by Trudeau, who said the pope should visit Canada to do it.

“I have spoken personally directly with His Holiness, Pope Francis, to impress upon him how important it is not just that he makes an apology but that he makes an apology to indigenous Canadians on Canadian soil” Trudeau said.

“I know that the Catholic church leadership is looking and very actively engaged in what next steps can be taken.”

Following that discovery of the British Colombia remains, Francis expressed his pain and pressed religious and political authorities to shed light on “this sad affair.” But he stopped short of a formal apology.

Don Bolen, archbishop of Regina, Saskatchewan, posted a letter to the Cowessess First Nation on the archdiocese’s website this week in which he repeated an apology he said he made two years ago.

Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations, with others operated by the United, Presbyterian and Anglican churches, which earlier apologized for their roles in the abuse.

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper issued a formal apology in Parliament in 2008 and Canada offered billions of dollars in compensation as part of a lawsuit settlement between the government, churches and the approximately 90,000 surviving students.

The government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant in the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages. Thousands of children died there of disease and other causes, many never returned to their families.

“This was an incredibly harmful government policy that was Canada’s reality for many, many decades and Canadians today are horrified and ashamed of how our country behaved,” Trudeau said. “It was a policy that ripped kids from their homes, from their communities, from their culture and their language and forced assimilation upon them.”

Trudeau said many Canadians won't be able to celebrate as the country marks its birthday on July 1.

“Canadians across the country are waking up to something that quite frankly that Indigenous communities have long known,” Trudeau said.

“The trauma of the past echoes very much today.”

Indigenous leaders have called the residential schools a system of “cultural genocide.”

A search with ground-penetrating radar at the Marieval school resulted in 751 ″hits,″ indicating that at least 600 bodies were buried in the area after accounting for a margin of error in the search technique, said Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation, whose lands today include the school.

Delorme said the search continues and the numbers will be verified in coming weeks.

He said the gravesite is believed to hold both children and adults, and perhaps people from outside the community who attended church there.

Delorme said that the individual graves had once been marked, but that the church at some point removed the markers.

Last month the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia.

On Friday, the MIssionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, which operated 48 residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia, including those where the bodies were recently found, said it will disclose all historical documents it has.

It said in a statement that it already has worked to make the documents available through universities, archives and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but that the work is not complete because of provincial and national privacy laws.

A National Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued a report in 2015 that identified about 3,200 confirmed deaths at schools, but noted the schools did not record the cause of death in almost half of them. Many died of tuberculosis, an illness symptomatic of the deplorable living conditions.

In the United States, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced this week that the federal government is launching an investigation into its past oversight of Native American boarding schools there. She said it will review records to identify past schools, locate burial sites and uncover the names and tribal affiliations of students.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jared Padalecki Pleads for Peace Amid Very Public Supernatural Falling Out: 'Please Don't Send Hate or Threats'

    We can now confirm he was definitely not joking. Just hours after taking Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles to task on Twitter for failing to give him a heads-up about that just-announced prequel spinoff, Jared Padalecki returned to social media Friday morning to thank fans “for the love.” He also implored those same fans to resist the […]

  • First Look: Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell In Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’

    Here is the first image from Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, a drama that stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as star-crossed young lovers surviving on the margins of society, who meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. […]

  • US announces historic investigation into ‘unspoken traumas’ at Native American boarding schools

    The investigation comes as the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children have been found at former residential school sites in Canada

  • Trudeau: Pope should apologize in Canada over unmarked graves

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that he asked the Pope to apologize on Canadian soil for the Catholic Church's role in running residential schools for Indigenous children after nearly 1,000 bodies were found in two unmarked graves, Reuters reports. The big picture: The remains of 751 people, mainly Indigenous children, were discovered at the site of a former boarding school in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, an Indigenous group said this week.Get market news worthy of y

  • Trudeau says Pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church's role in residential schools

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has asked the pope to come to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role running residential schools for indigenous children, after nearly 1,000 bodies were found in two mass graves. "I have spoken personally directly with His Holiness Pope Francis to press upon him how important it is not just that he makes an apology but that he makes an apology to indigenous Canadians on Canadian soil," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "I know that the Catholic church leadership is looking and very actively engaged in what next steps can be taken."

  • Canada Indigenous group finds at least 600 unmarked graves at former residential school

    Canada Indigenous group finds at least 600 unmarked graves at former residential school

  • Jared Padalecki on Having "No Involvement" in 'Supernatural' Spinoff: "I'm Gutted" | THR News

    The former co-star of The CW's long-running hit said the news of the network's third attempt at a spinoff produced by his onscreen brother was the "first I've heard about it."

  • Canada puts U.S. Three Percenters militia on terror list, cites risk of violent extremism

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it posed a "significant threat" to Canadian domestic security. Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters. Canadian officials cited the Jan. 6 riot in their listing.

  • Tennessee sued over new transgender bathroom sign law

    The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging Tennessee’s first-of-its-kind law that requires businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use multiperson public bathrooms of their choice, seeking to block the requirement from taking effect on July 1. The ACLU and its Tennessee chapter brought the lawsuit in Nashville on behalf of Bob Bernstein, owner of Fido restaurant in Nashville; and Kye Sayers, owner of the Sanctuary Performing Arts venue in Chattanooga, which was founded by members of the transgender community; and their corresponding businesses.

  • 751 more graves found at former Canadian school

    As many as 751 unmarked graves were discovered on Thursday at another former Indian residential school in Canada's Saskatchewan.The discovery at the Marieval Indian Residential School marks the largest to date, as Canada continues to reckon with its past abuse of indigenous peoples.In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote that he was "terribly saddened," telling indigenous peoples "the hurt and the trauma that you feel is Canada’s responsibility to bear."Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters it's unclear how many of the remains found belong to indigenous children."But there are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite as well, because it was the Roman Catholic Church that overseen this gravesite. Some may have went to the church and from our local towns and they could have been buried here as well."Canada's residential school system, which operated between 1831 and 1996, forcibly removed some 150,000 indigenous children from their families.The mostly Catholic residential schools, run on behalf of the federal government, often subjected the children to malnutrition, physical and sexual abuse.The Cowessess First Nation's discovery comes a month after the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.Local Catholic officials have given the Cowessess over $50,000 to help restore the Marieval site and identify unmarked graves, and repeated an earlier apology for the "failures and sins of Church leaders and staff".

  • UK and Russia clash, More remains of indigenous children found in Canada, Pope Francis meets Spider-Man

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • 751 unmarked graves discovered at former school for Indigenous children in Canada

    The remains of 751 people, mainly Indigenous children, have been discovered at the site of a former boarding school in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, the New York Times reports.The big picture: The school was part of a system that took Indigenous children from their families over the course of 113 years, as part of what Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission has described as "cultural genocide."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The discovery

  • AMG's New Cigarette Boat Makes 2250 HP from 5 Supercharged V-8s

    The 41 Nighthawk Black Series is the aquatic kin to the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • 'The Rabbi Said It Was OK': Hasidic Mother of 10 Becomes Doctor

    Years ago, Alexandra Friedman saw a T-shirt bearing a message she never forgot: “Become the doctor your mother always wanted you to marry.” It seemed like an impossible goal for a Hasidic woman in Monsey, New York, a predominantly Orthodox Jewish enclave some 30 minutes north of the city that is home to some of the strictest Orthodox communities. Many women marry young, and their lives revolve around caring for children, speaking Yiddish and abiding by inflexible lifestyle and dress guidelines t

  • 'We were racing against time': New Jersey family lives to tell of harrowing escape from collapsing Florida condo building

    The Aguero family lives full-time in northern New Jersey and frequently visits the Florida condo for quick vacations and weekend getaways.

  • Missing Woman Made Ominous Phone Call Before Miami Collapse

    "In hindsight, you always wonder," her son said after the Surfside condo building caved in.

  • Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

    Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported. An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him. Chokbengboun then decided to pull into a gas station at East Woodlawn and Park roads to let the passengers out.

  • "Not on the ballot": U.S. Catholic leaders clarify possible move to deny Biden communion

    The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops quietly clarified this week that there will be "no national policy on withholding Communion from politicians" after some bishops had raised the issue.Why it matters: A wave of controversy and debate occurred after the conference overwhelmingly voted to draft a "teaching document," which many hoped would rebuke Biden and other Catholic politicians for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time w