Trudeau’s Carbon Tax Upheld by Top Court, Cementing Green Agenda

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Bochove and Kait Bolongaro
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s efforts to combat climate change scored a major victory after the country’s top court ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national carbon tax is constitutional.

“Parliament has jurisdiction to enact this law as a matter of national concern,” the Supreme Court of Canada said in its ruling Thursday, which was supported by six of nine judges. “This matter is critical to our response to an existential threat to human life in Canada and around the world.”

The decision means the country’s most ambitious environmental policy to date, which would see the baseline price on carbon rise to C$170 ($135) per metric ton by 2030, will stand.

The ruling is key to Canada’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s also a victory for Trudeau, who came to power in 2015 pledging to tackle climate change, but has faced strong opposition from the fossil-fuel sector and oil-rich western provinces like Alberta.

“There should be no question as to whether climate change is real, or whether climate action is the right thing to do for the planet, for jobs and as human beings,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in an emailed statement. “The question is whether this decision will put an end to the efforts of Conservative politicians fighting climate action in court, and whether they will join Canadians in fighting climate change.”

While a blow for the country’s oil sector, the decision removes uncertainty on Canada’s emissions policy.

“Markets like certainty, and Canadian equities would benefit from clarity around domestic carbon policy,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce analysts led by Shaz Merwat said in a report to investors ahead of the decision. Upholding the tax could help investors adjust to the economic transition, they said. “This would be a significant step in attracting and directing capital towards this challenge.”

Biden Factor

Canada produces more greenhouse gas per capita than almost all the world’s top emitters. Geography works against it: distances are vast, temperatures extreme and the population relatively small. Although it’s helped by an abundance of clean hydroelectric power, it’s hurt by an historic dependence on extractive natural resources. Factor in emissions generated outside Canada when the fuel exported from its oil sands is actually burned, and its carbon footprint gets larger still.

Until recently, provincial resistance to the carbon tax was, to some extent, bolstered by climate-backtracking in the U.S. under former President Donald Trump, which in turn fed fears energy investment would flow south. The election of President Joe Biden has shifted that dynamic.

“We now have a president who is much more aligned with not only my own values as prime minister but also the values of Canadians,” Trudeau said at a Jan. 22 news conference after Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. Since then, the two leaders have begun working to deepen cooperation around climate.

In 2016, Trudeau announced Canada’s plan to slash emissions would be centered on a national, but flexible, price for carbon. Provinces would be allowed to choose whether to adopt cap-and-trade systems, carbon taxation, or a mix of both. By the summer of 2018, though, some provinces were pushing back. In October of that year, Trudeau said he would impose a carbon tax on four provinces that had balked at implementing their own: Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, leading to provincial appeals and ultimately to this week’s Supreme Court ruling.

The Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is composed of two parts: a surcharge on various types of fuel and combustible waste and a carbon pricing system for industrial emitters. The latter is based on targets set relative to the sector’s current average: companies that produce more than the target either pay a tax or can buy credits from those who do better. A key selling point of the act was that much of the revenue would flow to individual Canadians in the form of a rebate, more than compensating them for the higher-cost of fuel.

The initial C$20 per metric tonne charge was equivalent to 4.42 cents per liter of gasoline, with the aim of boosting that to C$50 by 2022. In December 2020, a month after the U.S. election, Trudeau said Canada would more than triple that target price by 2030, bringing the government more in line with the incoming administration. Both Biden and Trudeau have pledged to get their countries to net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Global climate change is real, and it is clear that human activities are the primary cause,” the court said in its ruling. “The effects of climate change have been and will be particularly severe and devastating in Canada.”

(Updates with environment minister comment in 5th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cineworld Gets New Lending, Eyeing Perilous Path Post-Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc said new lending and a U.S. tax refund will carry it to the end of the year even if its theaters remain closed, but spelled out plausible risks that cast “significant doubt” over its survival.London-based Cineworld announced a new $213 million convertible bond due 2025 alongside its full-year results. Paired with a U.S. tax refund, that provides liquidity through to the end of the year, and it added it has debt covenant waivers until June 2022. It will also seek shareholder approval to temporarily suspend its borrowing limit.Shares fell as much as 10.7% in early London trading. The stock has recovered in recent months with vaccination prospects after more than two thirds of its value was wiped off at the outbreak of the pandemic last March.The world’s second-largest cinema chain hemorrhaged money after a year in which its theaters were often closed or empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. It swung to an operating loss of $2.3 billion for the 12 months to Dec. 31 and wrote down its assets’ book value by $1.34 billion. It assumes admissions will return to 90% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021, but won’t recover to pre-Covid levels even through 2023.Watch: Mooky Greidinger of Cineworld Group Plc on Bloomberg TVIt also acknowledged the “existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the group’s and company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern,” if moviegoers return slower than it plans, for instance.“Our responsibility as a management is really to secure for any development that might happen,” said Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger in an interview with Bloomberg TV Thursday. “We really believe when we look at the vaccination situation in the U.S. and in the U.K. that business will be growing quite rapidly, May, June and July.”The company said Tuesday that it plans to open some screens as early as April 2 in its core U.S. market, and in the U.K. from May 17 in line with government guidance.(Updates with shares and CEO quote from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin

    Fidelity moved to register a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, according to a preliminary filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: Fidelity said its index will track “eligible” BTC spot markets and will reflect the performance of the apex cryptocurrency in U.S. dollars. According to Fidelity, current spot markets include Coinbase, Bitstamp, Gemini, itBit, and Kraken. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) “The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to access the market for bitcoin through a traditional brokerage account without the potential barriers to entry or risks involved with holding or transferring bitcoin directly, acquiring it from a bitcoin spot market, or mining it,” the financial services giant said in the filing. Why It Matters: BTC frothed to an all-time high this month, touching $61,683.86 on Mar.13. At press time, the cryptocurrency traded 3.17% lower at $52,689.83. The recent calming in prices has not diminished the interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin. SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has also jumped in the fray to launch a Bitcoin fund aimed at affluent investors. Meanwhile, Digital Currency Group already has a number of cryptocurrency funds in place. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 3.74% lower at $45 on Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Begins Accepting Bitcoin PaymentsBitcoin Irresistible To Institutional Buyers Even At ,000: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to kill the UN expert who investigated Khashoggi's murder

    A top Saudi official reportedly threatened to have the UN's Khashoggi investigator "taken care of" during a January 2020 meeting in Geneva.

  • Democrats want Biden to restore Obama-era climate change policy

    Some Capitol Hill Democrats are pressing President Biden to re-instate Obama-era carbon emissions and mileage rules for passenger cars — and then go much further.Driving the news: 10 Senate Democrats and dozens of House Democrats, in letters yesterday, call for standards through 2025 that at least match prior rules weakened under President Trump.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letters also urge Biden to set a "more ambitious long-term standard" that will drive down emissions and spur the adoption of electric cars.And they call for setting a date that ends sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, citing 2035 targets in California and Massachusetts.Why it matters: It shows pressure on Biden to aggressively use existing powers — even as the White House is gearing up to float big new legislative spending proposals.Signers of the letter, led by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, include Sens. Richard Durbin, who is the chamber's number two Democrat, and high-profile progressive Elizabeth Warren. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Alcoa CEO Sees ‘Game Changer’ in China’s Aluminum Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs that China is taking meaningful steps to rein in aluminum production are a “game changer” for the long-term outlook after years of gluts in the industry, Alcoa Corp.’s chief executive officer said.Companies that rely on coal-fired power are in the government’s crosshairs as the Asian nation tries to meet a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, with talk of a wider blitz that could end a decades-long expansion that made China the top producer of the metal. The country accounts for about 55% of global supply.While a report of China’s plans to sell aluminum from its reserves sank prices on Tuesday, the metal is still up 13% this year amid concern that the crackdown will reduce availability of the metal. China made up just about all the increase in global aluminum output last month, so world production could fall if Chinese smelters were to apply the brakes, according to Commerzbank AG.“On the supply side, the real important thing here is China has really started to enforce its laws, it is not issuing operating permits,” Alcoa CEO Roy Harvey said in a phone interview. “That is the game changer, because when they chose to start actually enforcing this need for operating permits is when we started to see some discipline come back into how much capacity was coming into the market.”Harvey also said he continues to see a strong demand recovery across China and the rest of the world. That combined with China taking seriously its carbon footprint and environment goals make him “very optimistic” about the market. Shares of the Pittsburgh-based producer rose 10% at 10:26 a.m. in New York, on pace for the biggest gain in three weeks.State ReservesThe comments come as China mulls selling about 500,000 metric tons of the lightweight metal from its state reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. Aluminum traded in London fell 2.3% following the news, but analysts at Citigroup Inc. said they viewed the decline as a buying opportunity. The selling is most likely to gradually occur over the next five years with only minimal impact on the aluminum market, analysts lead by Max Layton said in note Tuesday.Harvey said China inventories that have built up over the pandemic will start to come down because there’s so much demand, while new supply coming online is somewhat limited. Aluminum prices may trade at higher annual averages this decade than last because of a more restrained trajectory for supply growth, with Chinese production potentially being capped at 45 million tons, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Andrew Cosgrove said on in a report on Tuesday.“You’re seeing a lot more discipline and a lot more predictability in how that supply is going to come on,” Harvey said. “They’re managing their economy to be more energy efficient, to be very focused on driving carbon out and moving toward net-zero, which is over many years but takes action now. It’s what tells me they’re going to be much more disciplined about how much capacity they’re bringing to market.”(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • Homebuyers shrug off higher mortgage rates, but refinances stop booming

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • Best Shot at Unblocking Suez Canal May Not Come Until Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- The best chance for freeing a massive container ship that’s blocking the Suez Canal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak.Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012, said that the spring tide on Sunday and Monday will add an extra 18 inches (46 centimeters) in depth, allowing for more maneuvering.The massive size of the Ever Given, which ran aground in the southern part of the canal on Tuesday, is foiling efforts of tugboats and marine excavators to get it back into navigable waters and on its way. The ship is about a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighs 200,000 metric tons.“This is definitely not a quick refloat operation,” Sloane, who has participated in at least a hundred salvage operations of ships, aircrafts, oil rigs and pipelines, said in a phone interview from Cape Town.The canal authority is expected to try to dislodge the Ever Given on Thursday, weather permitting. For that, they may use four or five extra tugs after an attempt on Wednesday failed, Sloane said. Dredgers are digging around the ship to allow it to back out of its position, and if it it doesn’t budge, the next step is to drain the ballast water and the fuel.Richard Meade, London-based managing editor of Lloyd’s List Maritime Intelligence, also agrees that it will become easier to free the ship by Monday.“You have a significant increase in water there,” he said.But if efforts on Sunday and Monday also fail, the delays for shipping traffic will likely get even worse.The next opportunity would be another 12 to 14 days away, when tides are expected to swell again, said Sloane, who works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Exclusive: Quizlet acquires Slader as it aims to become the one-stop destination for students

    Quizlet, the go-to destination for study and learning tools, is acquiring fellow edtech platform Slader today.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Flying the flag: UK govt tells ministries to wave Union Jack

    The British government said Wednesday that the national flag should fly on all government buildings, the latest move in a highly visible embrace of the Union Jack by Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “People rightly expect to see the Union Flag flying high on civic and government buildings up and down the country as a sign of our local and national identity,” Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said. Flying the national flag is less common in the United Kingdom than in some other countries, such as the United States.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Charlottesville mayor lambasted for posting graphic poem that compares city to a rapist

    Nikuyah Walker posted a longer version of the poem on Twitter after it was briefly removed by Facebook