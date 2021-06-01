Trudeau’s Covid-19 Spending Was Tilted to High-Earning Canadians

Erik Hertzberg
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s highest-earning families were the biggest beneficiaries of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pandemic aid, potentially opening his government to criticism that its programs were wasteful.

The top 20% of income-earning families received an average of C$6,728 ($5,577) from emergency Covid-19 assistance programs, according to data provided to Bloomberg by Statistics Canada. The lowest-earning households got C$4,097 in aid, on average.

All told, the bottom 20% of earners got just 14% of the C$95.2 billion in direct government transfers related to Covid-19 last year, data from the statistical agency show. The numbers may fuel concerns that Canada’s pandemic support -- among the world’s most generous, and financed with hundreds of billions in new debt -- was indiscriminate as officials funneled cash to dozens of different groups, and ended up being hoarded in bank accounts.

“These data are suggesting that, perhaps inadvertently, some of those emergency benefits ended up supplementing those excess savings of higher-income households,” said Jennifer Robson, a professor of political management at Carleton University in Ottawa who has advised the Trudeau government.

Government officials and many economists have brushed off criticism that Canada’s programs were too expensive, saying Trudeau’s top ministers didn’t have the luxury of precision last year when they rushed to prevent a depression. The disproportionately small share going to low-income earners also raises questions about the progressivity of the spending, potentially troublesome for a government focused on reducing income inequality.

Speed ‘Critical’

The government’s focus was on lost income and most economists give the prime minister high marks for acting quickly, even if it provided cash to households that didn’t need it. One of the key policies was the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB, which gave C$2,000 a month to those who lost income because of the virus. Another measure gave students C$1,250 a month if they were unable to find work.

“Speed was critical. Paying people to stay home from work was the public-policy objective,” Trevor Tombe, an economics professor at the University of Calgary, said by phone. “CERB was there not to achieve equity and distributional goals, but to achieve public-health objectives.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office declined to comment on the data.

As a share of their income, lower-earning families did see large benefits. Thanks to the government aid, the lowest earning families recorded an 18% increase in disposable income last year -- the highest among all income groups. The poorest households also recorded the biggest increase in net worth, though still small in absolute terms. A C$500 weekly check means more to a poor household than it does a rich one.

But the spending was financed by massive increases in debt, an argument against also handing out cash to well-off recipients. For one, Canadians have largely hoarded the handouts, particularly among high-income earners.

The average top-earning families saved C$58,429 last year, according to Statistics Canada, an increase of nearly C$18,000 from the previous year. Those households received $21 billion in total pandemic relief from the federal government during 2020, a windfall alongside the cash-piles they built up by not being able to spend on tourism or services.

The coronavirus crisis will cost Canada half a trillion dollars between 2020 and 2022, pushing federal government debt as a share of total output to 50%, up from about 30% before the pandemic.

Business Subsidies

The same questions are being asked about assistance to business. Many companies, too, are hoarding transfers sent from the state.

Trudeau’s government has faced criticism for making its marquee wage-subsidy program too generous. Questions on the aid prompted the heads of both the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Labour Congress to pen a joint editorial defending the program.

Gross domestic product figures released Tuesday by Statistics Canada could inflame that debate. Corporate profits before taxes hit a record C$339 billion in the first quarter on an annualized basis, more than 50% above pre-pandemic levels.

The data on the distribution of pandemic relief are part experimental estimates of income, consumption, saving and wealth and their sub-components by various household distributions for 2020. The transfers include the bulk of Covid-19 related programs, including CERB, which was given to nearly 9 million people.

The upward-tilted breakdown of Covid supports is a bit unexpected since the bulk of job losses occurred in low-wage employment in high-contact service positions. One explanation for the higher take-up among the top quintile of income earners is that some of the cash was sent to secondary earners in those households, such as students or lower-earning spouses.

Lower income families also might not have qualified for some of the pandemic related programs if they were on government assistance, or didn’t lose income associated with the pandemic.

Canada’s employment insurance program is not counted in the spending tally, and many CERB recipients phased into that program in the fourth quarter of 2020, the agency said.

“Relief ought to be mirroring the trends that you see in the labor force data” Robson said. “That’s not at all what we see.”

(Updates with GDP data on corporate profits in 15th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Nuclear Talks Extended as World Powers Try to Bridge Rifts

    (Bloomberg) -- World powers and Iran are unlikely to reach a final agreement in the current round of talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian officials said, cooling speculation that U.S. sanctions on Tehran’s key oil exports might soon be lifted.Diplomats had hoped to fully restore the landmark deal before Iran’s June 18 presidential elections, after which the presidency of Hassan Rouhani will wind down. He’s widely expected to be succeeded by a hardliner who will be more hostile to the

  • Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, notching its fourth straight monthly gain as oil rose and a recent surge in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians bolstered the outlook for the domestic economy. With London and New York markets closed for holidays, the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2064 to the greenback, or 82.89 U.S. cents. The currency was helped this month by higher commodity prices and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a jump in Canadian vaccination levels, said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions.

  • Trudeau’s EV Ambitions Need Strategic Shift, Nickel CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada needs a better strategy to build up an electric-vehicle supply chain and become a North American battery hub that takes advantage of a global push toward cleaner energy.That’s the parting advice Sherritt International Corp.’s outgoing Chief Executive Officer David Pathe has for the Canadian government and an industry set to disrupt everything from mining to automaking.“Canada as a whole, with some leadership from the federal government, needs to be more strategic about how we develop that industry from a national industrial policy perspective,” Pathe, 50, said in a Friday interview. “It takes more coordinated policy from the government to bring all the pieces together because it needs more than just raw materials.”Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has touted Canada as having potential to be a global leader in making batteries for electric vehicles, electrification, and clean technology. The federal government has made investments in projects including a Quebec battery pack assembly plant and Ford Motor Co.’s upgrade of an Ontario facility to make electric vehicles. Resource-rich Canada also boasts deposits of key battery metals including lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper, and plenty of cheap renewable energy.“Historically Canada has been a supplier of raw materials to the world -- I think Canada can aspire to be more than that,” said Pathe, who hands over the top job at the Toronto-based nickel producer to Leon Binedell on Tuesday. “There’s a role to be played between the government and bringing all the participants in the industry” from project developers and miners, to technology and research firms and processors to identify “bottlenecks” and help foster an EV battery industry.While three automakers recently announced big electric-vehicle investments in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, the global auto industry and equipment manufacturers have relied heavily on Chinese companies to supply batteries and raw materials such as nickel and cobalt. The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of securing supplies on a regional level and further strengthen western countries’ desire to end reliance on China.President Joe Biden signed an executive order to review U.S. supply chains to ensure reliability for crucial goods in late February. The review covers chips along with large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and strategic materials like rare earths.Green-car pledges from automakers means there’ll be surging demand for nickel used in the batteries needed to wean the world off fossil fuels, and the metal has to be produced in an environmentally friendly way. Demand for battery-grade nickel is expected to be 16 times higher by 2030, according to BloombergNEF analysts.“Higher prices is the only thing that’s going to spur the kind of supply reaction the world needs to come anywhere closer” to meeting demand from EV adoptions in the next decade, Pathe said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Bond Investors Are Watching This Week: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

    The jobs report should provide some clarity on the state of the U.S. recovery. It is less clear what it will mean for bond markets.

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Biden faces calls to appoint presidential riot commission after ‘cowardly’ GOP vote

    President under pressure after Republican blockade: ‘Americans deserve to know exactly what happened’

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Biden honors fallen service members, defends 'right to vote freely and fairly' in Memorial Day speech

    "Democracy thrives, and the infrastructure of democracy is strong, when people have the right to vote freely and fairly and conveniently," Biden said.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Then and now: Pandemic clears the air

    Air pollution is highly damaging to the environment, but Covid lockdowns show we can clear the air.

  • Wild Chatwood helps Indians beat Blue Jays 6-5 for DH split

    Tyler Chatwood forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in another wild outing, José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly and the Cleveland Indians rallied for two runs in the seventh inning without a hit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Sunday and gain a doubleheader split. Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale to lift Toronto to a 4-1 win the opener, and Blue Jays led 4-0 in the sixth inning of the nightcap of the twin-bill of seven-inning games under pandemic rules.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Tulsa race massacre: Biden urges Americans to reflect on ‘deep roots of racial terror’ amid calls for reparations

    President says federal government must reckon with role in ‘stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities’ in decades after violence

  • Endangered ferrets born at zoo in Arizona

    Phoenix Zoo, Arizona welcomed the birth of 21 endangered black-footed ferrets.Videos taken by the zoo on May 21 showed the tiny 11-days-old and nine-days-old kits cuddling while nest camera footage taken on May 20 showed the little ones snuggling with mother Yoshi.The four litters were born to mothers Mandolin, Lazuli, Ridley and Yoshi, the Phoenix Zoo said in an emailed statement.“This is already our most successful black-footed ferret breeding season at the Johnson Conservation Center since 2016,” Dr. Tara Harris, Director of Conservation and Science at the Phoenix Zoo, said.“Encouragingly, another three females are possibly pregnant, so we may have additional kits soon”, Harris added.According to the zoo, for the next few months the baby black-footed ferrets will stay with their mothers and while some of them will be likely destined to be released to the wild, others will be retained for the breeding program.Black-footed ferrets are listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • Grieving dad speaks out at press conference on mass shooting that left 21 injured, 2 dead

    Clayton Dillard III was one of two people killed early Sunday morning outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall during a mass shooting that sent 21 others to the hospital.