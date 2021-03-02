Canada GDP Collapse Reveals How Trudeau’s Debt Binge Went Awry

1 / 3

Canada GDP Collapse Reveals How Trudeau’s Debt Binge Went Awry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Theophilos Argitis
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau was more committed to borrowing his way out of the Covid-19 crisis last year than almost any other leader in the developed world. That cushioned the blow of the pandemic, but raises some hard questions about what Canada got for all that spending.

The economy shrank 5.4% last year, Statistics Canada said Tuesday, the sharpest annual decline in the post-World War II era and the third straight year in which it underperformed the U.S. economy. That’s despite Canadians receiving C$20 in government transfers for every dollar of income lost, according to federal data.

Treated to larger handouts, Canadians mostly hoarded them, potentially opening Trudeau’s government to criticism it has wasted money on programs that spread cash quickly but inefficiently. As one opposition lawmaker likes to put it: “The government spent the most to achieve the least.”

The rise in savings is a phenomenon in other countries, too, including the U.S., where Americans have added $1.7 trillion in extra savings, according to data from Bloomberg Economics.

In Canada, the concern is more acute, though, because the money the government borrowed to finance stimulus programs contributed to one of the biggest increases in debt among advanced economies last year. Total public and private debt rose about 50 percentage points to 353% of gross domestic product as of the end of the third quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Government officials and many economists brush off the criticism, claiming it misses the point. For one, it suggests that policy makers had the luxury of precision last March and April as they were rushing to prevent a depression.

Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada when the crisis hit, quipped at the time: “No firefighter ever got criticized for using too much water.”

Fiscal Capacity

The government’s key early move wasn’t a one-time $2,000 check but a C$2,000 ($1,586) monthly payment to those who’d lost jobs or income because of the virus. Trudeau also offered money to students with poor summer job prospects, and to pensioners, indigenous people, artists and others.

Economists give the prime minister high marks for acting quickly, but the end result has been an overshoot. Government transfers to households increased by C$119 billion ($94 billion) in 2020 from a year earlier, versus a decline of just C$6 billion in regular income.

There’s still the prospect that some of the excess savings will flow back into the economy sooner than anticipated, fueling an even strong recovery in 2021.

Fourth-quarter growth was stronger than anticipated, adding to optimism about a rebound fueled in part by climbing prices for oil, the country’s top export, though official data revealed some underlying problems as well. Both business investment and household consumption remain soft.

“Obviously knowing now this was going to happen, they wouldn’t have been as generous. But it was a game-time decision,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Was that the right thing to do, I guess the answer -- or part of it -- will be revealed in the next few months.”

Trudeau has defended the size of the deficits by saying they relieved pressure on families carrying some of the highest household debt levels in the world. If his government hadn’t responded with swift measures, “what would Canadians have done? They would have loaded up their credit cards,” the prime minister said last summer. Instead, personal insolvencies are the lowest in almost two decades.

But the bill will show up in other ways, according to economist William Robson, chief executive officer of the C.D. Howe Institute in Toronto.

“The federal government’s capacity to deliver future services has deteriorated spectacularly,” he said in an interview. That includes the ability to address any future economic setbacks or finance longer-term challenges like aging infrastructure and climate change. Tax increases are a near-certainty, Robson said.

Reducing Expectations

Trudeau’s governing Liberals are already showing relatively more restraint in setting expectations for spending.

Even as emergency programs have been extended, there appears to be little appetite for an additional stimulus package that comes anywhere near the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion package in the U.S.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has plans for more spending but has pledged to keep any additional top-ups at a modest 1% to 2% of GDP.

The jump in the savings rate, which was a still-elevated 12.7% in the fourth quarter, clearly preoccupies Freeland, who has argued it will eventually be spent once confidence improves. To emphasize the point, she’s rebranded the government’s efforts last year as a “preloaded stimulus.”

That theory has its doubters, starting with the Bank of Canada, which has previously said it isn’t counting on the built-up savings to be unleashed quickly. Canadians may instead hang onto the money or use it to pay down their own sizable debts, the bank says. That wouldn’t be a trivial outcome, either.

Frances Donald, global chief economist and head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, said it’s misleading to use short-term economic data to measure the effectiveness of fiscal stimulus.

To Donald, what matters is the damage the spending prevented -- it reduced long-term scarring in the labor market and prevented bankruptcies and poverty, helping the country get to the other side of the pandemic in better shape.

“The value of fiscal support will show itself when the vaccine arrives and the economy reopens,” she said.

Vaccine Woes

Yet Trudeau remains vulnerable. There have been concerns from insiders in the finance department that his government has used little economic analysis to direct pandemic spending.

He could wind down emergency programs faster if Canada had enough vaccines, but that campaign has been slow. The country has administered just 5 doses per 100 people, and only 1.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Vaccines are Trudeau’s biggest political problem right now, and it’s the major reason why his approval rating dropped to 45% in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll, near the lowest since the pandemic began. He has promised the vaccine pace will accelerate and that all eligible Canadians who want a shot will get one by September.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to say there too much stimulus given we have an unemployment rate above 9%,” Doug Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a telephone interview. “What I would say is that expectations of another big wave of stimulus might suggest at some point we could be looking at too much.”

(Updates with additional context on 4Q GDP and BMO economist quote. An earlier version corrected the value of U.S. stimulus package.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SolarWinds Says It’s Cooperating with Probes by SEC, Justice

    (Bloomberg) -- SolarWinds Corp. said it’s cooperating with numerous investigations -- including by the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and various state Attorneys General -- into a massive cyber-attack by suspected Russian hackers that targeted its software.“We are cooperating and providing information in connection with these investigations and inquiries and are incurring, and in future periods expect to incur, costs and other expenses in connection with these investigations and inquiries,” the company said in a March 1 regulatory filing.No further details were available in the filing. A representative for SolarWinds didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The Washington Post reported the SEC investigation comes after the sale of $315 million in stock by SolarWinds’s largest investors in the days before the hack was revealed. The investor group avoided losses of more than $100 million, while the buyer, Canada’s largest pension fund, saw the value of its shares decline more than 40% in the days after the attack became public, the Post reported.The stock sale was led by Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo, the private equity firms that together own 70% of SolarWinds and control six of the company’s board seats, the Post reported. SolarWinds, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo have all said they learned of the cyber-attack after the agreement was reached, the newspaper reported.The cyber-attack was made public in December after the cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc. discovered it while investigating a hack into its own network. The suspected Russian hackers targeted popular software from SolarWinds, installing malicious code that as many as 18,000 customers received in updates. The White House said the hackers went after about 100 private-sector companies for follow-on attacks and nine U.S. government agencies. The investigation is ongoing.(Updates with additional details beginning in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada

    Problems at AstraZeneca Plc's European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its COVID-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canada's drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical company that filed the application. Last week, when Health Canada approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, it also cleared a version of the shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII). SII filed the application with a Canadian partner, Verity Pharmaceuticals.

  • India giving COVID-19 vaccines to more people as cases rise

    India is expanding its coronavirus vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. Among the first to receive a vaccine on Monday was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The shots will be given for free at government hospitals and will also be sold at over 10,000 private hospitals at a fixed price of 250 rupees, or $3.40, per shot.

  • Canada economic activity heats up, raises focus on BoC easing bond purchases

    Canada's economic growth in the fourth quarter was stronger than expected and it likely rose again in January, boosting speculation that the Bank of Canada will reduce its bond purchases soon. The economy grew at an annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations of 7.5%, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank last year slashed interest rates to near zero and introduced a large-scale bond buying program - known as quantitative easing - to ensure market liquidity.

  • Exclusive: India woos Tesla with offer of cheaper production costs than China

    India is ready to offer incentives to ensure Tesla Inc's cost of production would be less than in China if the carmaker commits to making its electric vehicles in the south Asian country, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters. Gadkari's pitch comes weeks after billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla registered a company in India in a step towards entering the country, possibly as soon as mid-2021.

  • Novavax Bullish On Potential FDA EUA Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine By May

    Novavax Inc’s (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 shot can probably win FDA emergency use nod as early as May, said the company’s CEO Stanley Erck, in an interview on CNBC’s “Closing Bell”. Dubbed as NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant protein-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 is still undergoing Phase 3 study (PREVENT-19) in the U.S. with 30,000 participants. In late January, Novavax released Phase 3 trial results in the U.K., showing the vaccine was 89.3% effective overall, though slightly less effective against the variant strains found in the U.K. and South Africa. The company hopes the FDA will allow it to use data from its clinical trial conducted in the U.K. when it files its emergency use application later this year, Stanley Erck added. He said that “U.K. health regulators will potentially review the vaccine in April, followed by the FDA, probably a month after that. This timeline could move back by a month or two if the agency chooses to wait for the U.S.-based trial data.” Novavax has agreed to supply 110 million doses to the U.S. government, and the shipments are expected to complete around June or July. Recently, the company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Gavi, an international vaccine alliance, to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373. Price Action: NVAX shares closed 3.9% higher at $240.29 on Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Likely To Get EU Approval Early March: BloombergModerna Raises 2021 Base COVID-19 Vaccine Production Plan To 700M Doses© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses Amid Valuation Warnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped after the biggest rally in nine months spurred speculation about excessive investor optimism. Treasuries stabilized, following a recent spike in yields. The dollar retreated.Technology shares led losses in the S&P 500, while giants Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. dragged down the Nasdaq 100 -- with the electric-car maker tumbling more than 4%. Target Corp. slumped on an underwhelming profitability outlook. Rocket Cos., a Detroit-based holding company, soared after a news report that the stock could be a Reddit target for its high short-interest.Bullishness among Wall Street strategists is approaching levels that have already presaged potential trouble for stocks, according to a Bank of America Corp. gauge. The measure assesses the average recommended allocation to equities and is close to triggering a sell signal. Earlier Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks from bubbles in global financial markets.Last week, the correlation between real yields and U.S. equities dropped to its most-negative level in five years. That strong inverse relationship suggests inflation-adjusted Treasury rates have reached a point where further gains could quickly send the S&P 500 lower -- as they feed into steeper borrowing costs and lessen the appeal of other assets. The benchmark gauge of American shares has surged more than 70% from its March 2020 lows.For Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, rising rates are seen as an important element of what’s “giving investors pause at this point in time.” He also noted that they’re relevant when it comes to figuring out the appropriate level of valuations against the stream of corporate earnings.“Did we come too far, too fast in pricing in a strong economy and corporate earnings recovery?” he said.Read: Brainard Says Recent Bond Market Moves Have ‘Caught’ Her EyeThere are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 3:25 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.The euro increased 0.3% to $1.2087.The Japanese yen was little changed at 106.73 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.41%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.687%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $60.61 a barrel.Gold climbed 0.7% to $1,736.97 an ounce.Silver added 1% to $26.85 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bloomberg Philanthropies Invites U.S. Cities To Apply For Grants And Guidance To Transform Streets And Public Spaces Through The Asphalt Art Initiative

    Bloomberg Philanthropies Invites U. Cities To Apply For Grants And Guidance To Transform Streets And Public Spaces Through The Asphalt Art InitiativePR NewswireNEW YORK, March 2, 2021Bloomberg Philanthropies will award up to 20 U.

  • Texas Power Firm Hit With $2.1 Billion Bill Files for Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest power generation and transmission cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy in the wake of power outages that caused an energy crisis during the winter freeze last month.Brazos Electric Power Cooperative filed for Chapter 11 in Texas after racking up an estimated $2.1 billion in charges over seven days of the freeze. Last year, it cost cooperative members $774 million for power for all of 2020.The magnitude of the charges “could not have been reasonably anticipated or modeled” and far exceeds Brazos highest liquidity levels in recent years, Executive Vice President Clifton Karnei said in a bankruptcy court declaration. The cooperative on Feb. 25 told state grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas that it wouldn’t pay the $2.1 billion sum, and Karnei resigned from Ercot’s board of directors, court papers show.Read More: Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy CrisisBrazos had “no choice” but to file for bankruptcy, Karnei said. Chapter 11 protection lets Brazos keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. The cooperative listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each.“Brazos Electric suddenly finds itself caught in a liquidity trap that it cannot solve with its current balance sheet,” Karnei wrote in the declaration.Aside from its power bills, the cooperative has more than $2 billion of debt outstanding, spread across $1.56 billion of secured notes and about $480 million under a credit line administered by Bank of America Corp., court papers show. Brazos had A+ credit grade from Fitch Ratings and an A from S&P Global Ratings prior to the bankruptcy.Brazos, a member-owned power provider serves customers across 68 Texas counties, stretching from just north of Houston to near the Texas panhandle, court papers show.The bankruptcy is likely to be one of many after four million homes and businesses went without heat, light and water during the deep winter freeze last month, causing as much as $129 billion in economic losses. The state’s broader market set a record for the most expensive week of power in U.S. history. The impact on individual companies is only starting to emerge, with some racking up huge losses while oil and gas producers saw their output halted.Companies that failed to produce electricity were forced to buy power as prices soared. Ercot says it’s $1.3 billion short of what it needs to pay generators for what was produced. This puts huge financial pressure on utilities that managed to keep producing power, as well as those that failed.Ercot has stopped payments to some utilities as it tries to manage defaults. If the grid operator fails to completely cover defaults, the resulting costs would be passed onto all market participants.Griddy Energy LLC , a Texas retail electricity provider that came under fire after its customers received exorbitant power bills during the energy crisis last week, was barred from participating in the state’s power market on Feb. 26.The supplier charges electricity based on real-time prices in wholesale markets, therefore passing the costs straight on to consumers. Ercot revoked Griddy’s rights to conduct activity in the state’s electricity market due to nonpayment, according to a market notice seen by Bloomberg.Fitch Ratings put all retail and wholesale electric utilities operating within Ercot on rating watch negative last month, citing concerns regarding funding requirements and liquidity in the near term.The case is Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., 21-30725, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (Houston).(Updates with financial details beginning in paragraph three.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in March (and Beyond)

    Growth stocks increase their sales by a double-digit percentage, are concerned with gobbling up market share, and aren't too focused on generating a profit. Meanwhile, value stocks are companies that have forward price-to-earnings multiples or price-to-earnings-growth ratios (PEG ratio) below the average of their industry or the broader market.

  • Intel Told to Pay $2.18 Billion After Losing Patent Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. was told to pay $2.18 billion by a federal jury in Texas after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, one of the largest patent-damages award in U.S. history. Intel pledged to appeal.Intel infringed two patents owned by closely held VLSI Technology LLC, the jury in Waco, Texas, said Tuesday. The jury found $1.5 billion for infringement of one patent and $675 million for infringement of the second. The jury rejected Intel’s denial of infringing either of the patents and its argument that one patent was invalid because it claimed to cover work done by Intel engineers.The patents had been owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors Inc., which would get a cut of any damage award, Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale told jurors in closing arguments Monday. VLSI, founded four years ago, has no products and its only potential revenue is this lawsuit, he said.VLSI “took two patents off the shelf that hadn’t been used for 10 years and said, ‘We’d like $2 billion,”’ Lee told the jury. The “outrageous” demand by VLSI “would tax the true innovators.”He had argued that VLSI was entitled to no more than $2.2 million.“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict,” the company said in a statement. “We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail.”One of the patents was originally issued in 2012 to Freescale Semiconductor Inc. and the other in 2010 to SigmaTel Inc. Freescale bought SigmaTel and was in turn bought by NXP in 2015. The two patents in this case were transferred to VLSI in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Minella said the patents cover inventions that increase the power and speed of processors, a key issue for competition.‘Willful Blindness’Federal law doesn’t require someone to know of a patent to be found to have infringed it, and Intel purposely didn’t look to see if it was using someone else’s inventions, he said. He accused the Santa Clara, California-based company of “willful blindness.”The jury said there was no willful infringement. A finding otherwise would have enabled District Court Judge Alan Albright to increase the award even further, to up to three times the amount set by the jury.Chu and officials with NXP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.The damage request isn’t so high when the billions of chips sold by Intel are taken into account, Chu said. Intel paid MicroUnity Systems Engineering Corp. $300 million 2005 and in 2011 paid Nvidia Corp. $1.5 billion even though a settlement in that case involved a cross license of technology, he said.“Operating companies are going to be disturbed by not only the size of the award but also the damages theory,” said Michael Tomasulo, a Winston Strawn lawyer who attended the trial. “They more or less seemed to have bought the entire VLSI case.”The damage award is about half of Intel’s fourth-quarter profit. The company has dominated the $400 billion chip industry for most of the past 30 years, though it’s struggling to maintain that position.The verdict is smaller than the $2.5 billion verdict won by Merck & Co. over a hepatitis C treatment. It was later thrown out. Last year, Cisco Systems Inc. was told by a federal judge in Virginia to pay $1.9 billion to a small cybersecurity companies that accused it of copying feature to steal away government contracts. Cisco has asked the judge for a new trial.The case is among the few in-person patent trials in recent months, with many courts pressing pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed a week because of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across much of Texas.Intel had sought to postpone the case because of the pandemic, but was rejected by Albright, a former patent litigator and magistrate who was sworn in as a federal judge in 2018 and has quickly turned his courtroom into one of the most popular for patent owners to file suit.The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp., 21-57, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with Intel comment in sixth paragraph; other large patent verdicts in 15th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Microsoft’s new Mesh platform will let you meet with your coworkers in a virtual reality

    Microsoft's new Mesh platform could make virtual reality get togethers a, well, reality.

  • U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

    A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Impeachment is 'almost unprecedented' in New York, but calls for Andrew Cuomo to resign are growing among Democrats

    A New York lawmaker told Insider the legislature needs to be "willing and ready to investigate and impeach" if Cuomo won't resign.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comMcCarthy claims during House debate that Dr. Seuss has been outlawed. Dr. Seuss has not been outlawed.The myth of the male bumblerManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.