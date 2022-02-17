Trudeau defends use of Emergencies Act measure

Storyful

Protesters calling for an end to a cross-border vaccine mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions remained in Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on Wednesday, February 16, as police handed out written warnings to clear the roads or be arrested.Footage taken by Caryma S’ad shows officers tucking notices onto trucks on Wednesday, more than two weeks after the protests started.In the police statement, police said anyone blocking the streets, or assisting others in doing so, is “committing a criminal offense” and would be arrested.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he would invoke the Emergencies Act to quell the protests, which he called “occupations,” giving the Canadian government enhanced privileges to impose fines and arrest individuals traveling to participate in the convoys. Credit: Caryma S’ad via Storyful