Trudeau defends use of Emergencies Act measure

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defends the Emergencies Act that his government invoked to quell protests that have seized downtown Ottawa. (Feb. 17)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories