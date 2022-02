Reuters Videos

The volcanic ash clouds rose some 6 miles (10-kilometres) into the sky from a southeast crater of Europe's tallest and most active volcano, causing the nearby Catania airport to shut down.The 11,000-feet (3,330 metres) high Mount Etna can bring spectacular views several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island but rarely causes damage, and the eruptions themselves do not put the local population at risk.The southeastern crater is at the epicentre of the activity that started on Feb. 16 and has caused activity from the volcano multiple times in the past weeks.