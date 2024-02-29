Trudeau Introduces Bill on National Drug Coverage Program

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has introduced a bill in parliament that moves Canada closer to a national drug coverage program.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The legislation sets up “foundational principles” for a national drug program. As a first step, the government will start negotiations to provide “universal, single-payer coverage” for a number of contraception and diabetes medications, said Health Minister Mark Holland’s office in a statement.

Trudeau’s government must secure agreements with each provincial government in order to provide the drug coverage.

The legislation also sets up a new Canadian Drug Agency that will “work towards the development of a national formulary, develop a national bulk purchasing strategy, and support the publication of a pan-Canadian strategy regarding the appropriate use of prescription medications,” Holland’s office said in the statement.

The government does not have details yet on costs associated with the bill. A government official, briefing the media on condition their name wasn’t used, said the federal funding will depend on negotiations with provinces.

Taking steps toward a national drug program is a condition of the deal Trudeau’s Liberals have with the New Democratic Party, which sees the NDP support the Liberals in parliamentary votes — in effect, ensuring Trudeau stays in power. The deal is set to expire in June 2025.

“This is historic. This is the dream of our party since the conception of our party and we have fought tirelessly,” said Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP, at a news conference.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.