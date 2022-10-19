Trudeau Minister Moves to Ban Scab Workers in Labor Disputes

Randy Thanthong-Knight
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government took a key step in fulfilling its promise to ban the use of replacement workers during strikes or lockouts in Canada.

Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan announced the start of consultations Wednesday on anti-scab legislation for unionized workers in federally regulated sectors, including international and cross-provincial transportation services, telecommunications and banks. The consultations will take place with both employers and unions.

The proposed law is part of Trudeau’s platform commitment as well as the prime minister’s confidence-and-supply agreement with the labor-friendly New Democratic Party. Struck in March, the power-sharing deal will likely stave off another election until 2025.

The use of replacement workers “pits workers against each other, it’s undignified and it’s dangerous,” O’Regan said at a news conference in Ottawa. “The best deals are made at the negotiating table.”

The legislation -- which applies to about 1 million Canadian workers -- will be contentious, coming at a time when businesses are already facing increased strike activity with unions ramping up wage demands.

To assuage business, the government will also hold separate but parallel consultations to ensure the new legislation doesn’t undermine companies’ ability to maintain core services during a work stoppage.

The legislation is the “latest evolution” of labor rights in Canada and the consultations will find “the best way to respect workers’ interest and employers’ interest,” O’Regan said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

