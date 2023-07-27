Trudeau reshuffles Cabinet in largest overhaul of his government

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a sweeping reshuffling of his Cabinet, the largest overhaul of his government to date. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI

July 26 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a sweeping reshuffling of his Cabinet, the largest overhaul of his government to date.

Trudeau fired three prominent Cabinet ministers and seemed to restructure the portfolios of some of the other positions. For example, the housing ministry and the infrastructure and communities will now be led by the same Cabinet minister.

Only seven members of the Cabinet will keep their roles from before the reshuffle, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, according to a statement from Trudeau's office.

Liberal Party leader Trudeau didn't directly say why he reshuffled the positions and fired ministers, but the move comes as polling suggests his rival Conservatives' ascendancy on key issues.

Perhaps the most notable change is the move of Anita Anand, who is viewed as having performed well as the defense minister amid Russia's war in Ukraine, to the presidency of the Treasury Board.

Anand replaces Mona Fortier as the head of the Treasury Board, considered a lower-profile job, while Bill Blair, the former minister of emergency preparedness, will step up to serve as the defense minister. Blair will be replaced by Harjit S. Sajjan.

Sajjan had served as the minister of international development. He was replaced in that role by Ahmed Hussen, formerly the housing minister, who in turn was replaced by Sean Fraser.

Fraser had served as the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship and was replaced by Marc Miller -- the former minister of crown-indigenous relations.

Miller was replaced by a new addition to the Cabinet, Gary Anandasangaree. Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino also was one of the three like Fortier dropped from the Cabinet. He was replaced by Dominic LeBlanc, the former minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities.

Leblanc's new role is considered among the most challenging on the Cabinet as it oversees both the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Story continues

David Lametti, the former justice minister, was dropped from the Cabinet and replaced by newcomer Arif Virani, who had served as the parliamentary secretary for the justice ministry and attorney general's office.

Lametti, Mendicino and Fortier each issued statements thanking Trudeau for their time in their positions with the latter two confirming they will run again for office.

Besides Fortier, Lametti and Mendicino, four others indicated they would not seek re-election and, thus, are removed from the Cabinet. They include former transport minister Omar Alghabra, former fisheries minister Joyce Murray, former public services and procurement minister Helena Jaczek and former mental health and addictions minister Carolyn Bennett.

"We are ready to keep delivering on the things that matter most to you -- making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good jobs for the middle class," Trudeau said in a statement.

"We have the right team, made up of accomplished people who reflect the diversity and talent of our country. Together, we will keep building a strong future for the middle class, and for all Canadians."