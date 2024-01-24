Trudeau’s Rival Wants Canada to Reimpose Mexico Visa Requirement

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Canada’s main opposition party called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to reimpose visa requirements on Mexico after a sharp spike in asylum claims.

Visas are required to “prevent further abuse of the asylum system, which strain resources that should be help those with legitimate asylum claims,” Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday in a statement.

In 2016, Trudeau’s government lifted visa requirements on Mexico in an effort to “improve Canada’s overall competitiveness as a tourism destination, as well as encourage continued growth of air travel between the two countries.”

But that move led to “increasing fraud and abuse,” Poilievre said, adding that the number of claims jumped to 17,490 last year from 250 in 2016 — a 6,900% surge. He said only 11% of the 2023 claims resulted in the granting of asylum, and that “there are serious concerns about the involvement of organized crime, using the system to engage in human trafficking.”

Pressure is mounting on Trudeau over the influx of migrants and asylum seekers.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault demanded changes to refugee visa policy last week, saying the situation has become “unbearable.” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has also threatened to add a “federal impacts levy“ to property taxes unless his government hand over more cash to house refugees.

