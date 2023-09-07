Trudeau Says No Room for Political Rapprochement With China

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there’s no room for “rapprochement” with China as President Xi Jinping’s muscular foreign policy has made a normal relationship between the countries impossible, for now.

“China has made decisions over the past years that have made it more difficult — not just for Canada but for other countries — to engage,” Trudeau said in an interview Thursday.

The prime minister acknowledged that when he came to power in 2015, he had hoped to work toward a free trade deal with China. But the relationship between the two nations turned hostile in 2018 when Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request, prompting China to detain two Canadians and impose an embargo on some Canadian food exports.

“Obviously we’ve had a challenging few years, as many people had. The arbitrary detention of two Canadians for political reasons put a real chill on the relationship,” Trudeau said. “But China is one of the most important economies in the world and it’s not a country that anyone can simply ignore.”

Trudeau made the comments in an interview in Singapore, where he is visiting as part of a trip through Asia to further trade ties and attend the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting. Trudeau visited Jakarta this week and met with President Joko Widodo, and he said Canada is on track to sign a free trade agreement with Indonesia in the next 12 months. He also said his government plans to open a trade gateway in Singapore.

Expanding trade with Asian countries is one of the goals of Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy. China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner, after the US.

Trudeau said the relationship between Canada and China is “probably stable” right now, but there’s lots of room for improvement.

“It’s not deteriorating right now, but it has not gotten as much better as perhaps we would’ve liked after the Michaels situation was revolved,” he said, referring to the two detained Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were released in 2021.

Election Interference

Trudeau’s government has been dogged by allegations that it mishandled or ignored evidence of China interfering in Canada’s federal elections. The claims prompted Canada and China to expel diplomats earlier this year.

Trudeau appointed a watchdog to investigate the allegations, but that person resigned amid opposition criticism that he held too many personal ties to Trudeau to be objective.

In the interview, Trudeau said that his public safety minister would make an announcement about a public inquiry into Chinese election meddling later on Thursday. The CBC reported that the government will name Marie-Josée Hogue from the Quebec Court of Appeal to chair a public inquiry into the alleged interference.

Trudeau also said his government was moving forward with a foreign agent registry, similar to ones that exist in the US and Australia. But Trudeau said his government is approaching it carefully. He raised concerns about creating a list of foreigners, referencing “moments in our history” when such tools have been misused.

Canada and its allies have begun distancing themselves from China, but Trudeau said in the past western countries competed with each other for access to the Chinese market, in sometimes “less than friendly” ways. “We’ve had conversations around this, the understanding that we cannot simply be trying to elbow each other out of the way for access to the Chinese market,” he said. “But we need to be more thoughtful and concerted in how we move forward.”

Trudeau stressed that there are areas where Canada must engage with China, including on climate change.

“We have to be eyes wide open as we engage,” he said. “We have to look for where we’re going to compete, where we’re gonna be very clear and contest based on our values, based on principles that Canadians expect us to adhere to. But we also need to look where we actually can cooperate together.”

--With assistance from Karthikeyan Sundaram and Tassia Sipahutar.

(Adds further comments from interview starting in 13th paragraph)

