Trudeau Is Shirking Canada’s Inflation Fight, Scotiabank Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Wicary
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Trudeau
    Justin Trudeau
    23rd Prime Minister of Canada
  • Chrystia Freeland
    Canadian politician and writer

(Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest commercial banks fired a broadside at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, warning that high levels of federal spending are hurting the fight against inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Economists at Bank of Nova Scotia, in a report to investors published Sunday evening, said that aggressive interest rate increases launched by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will unduly punish businesses, given still-elevated levels of fiscal stimulus.

“The output losses that the BoC must engineer to rein in inflation are falling disproportionately on the private sector,” said the report by Scotiabank Chief Economist Jean-Francois Perrault and Rene Lalonde, the bank’s director of forecasting.

“In effect, high levels of fiscal spending will necessitate an unnecessarily large crowding out of private spending,” they said. “Less government consumption would lead to a lower path for the policy rate and take some of the burden of adjustment away from the private sector.”

Scotiabank’s criticism lands on the heels of a speech by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland last week about the government’s plan to tackle inflation. Her remarks Thursday emphasized the central bank’s primary role in the struggle to bring price gains to heel and her decision not to spend a revenue windfall on new programs in this year’s budget. But she announced no changes to policy.

Consumer price data for May are expected to show annual gains in excess of 7% -- the highest in nearly 40 years. In her speech last week, Freeland said inflation “is a global phenomenon -- one driven by factors that no single country is responsible for.”

Like other governments around the world, Trudeau’s administration spent big when Covid-19 shut down large parts of the economy: Program spending briefly rose to almost 30% of gross domestic product. In the April budget, Freeland’s department forecast expenses that remain elevated near 16% of GDP over the next year, higher than the historical average before the pandemic.

Perrault and Lalonde argue that if the government were to pull back on spending, it would allow the Bank of Canada “to end its tightening cycle with a policy rate of 2.25%.”

With inflation still climbing, Macklem and his officials are expected to follow the Federal Reserve and deliver a 75-basis-point hike to borrowing costs on July 13. That would bring the benchmark overnight rate to 2.25%, up from the emergency low of 0.25% it was holding at until March.

Action in the overnight swaps market suggests traders see Canada’s central bank rate at 3.75% by this time next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Stock Rally Is Becoming a Lifeline for Asian Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks’ outstanding resilience in a global selloff is giving Asia investors hopes that regional equities will get a lift in the second half.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound; Caution AdvisedIn a bruta

  • Macau Casino Stocks Slump on First Covid Outbreak in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks plunged on Monday after the city reported more than two dozen Covid-19 infections over the weekend, its first outbreak in eight months, prompting more border restrictions from mainland China that would further hit tourism in the world’s largest gaming hub. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s In

  • Bitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound; Caution Advised

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin snapped a 12-day slide on Sunday, clawing its way back above $20,000 and leading the cryptocurrency market in a swift turnaround after a record-breaking string of declines. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift R

  • Chinese Banks Hold Lending Rate as PBOC Pauses Policy Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks kept their main lending rates unchanged following the central bank’s decision to put policy rate cuts on hold as the economy starts to gradually recover from Covid lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Reboun

  • China keeps lending benchmarks unchanged, wary of policy divergence risks

    China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans, as expected, on Monday, with global central banks' rate increases making it tough for Beijing to stimulate a weak domestic economy by lowering rates. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70%, and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.45%. "Perhaps there is some reluctance in loosening monetary policy to support economic activity, which could reflect some caution in moving in the opposite direction to other central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Sara Duterte, daughter of outgoing Philippine president, takes oath as vice president

    Philippine vice-president-elect Sara Duterte won in a landslide despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects killed.

  • Yen fragile near 24-year low in BOJ aftermath, dollar treads water

    The Japanese yen remained under pressure on Monday, weakening toward a 24-year low after the Bank of Japan on Friday bucked the trend in a week of massive central bank tightening to renew its commitment to ultra-easy policy. The euro was steady despite French President Emmanuel Macron losing an absolute majority over the weekend. The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen, euro and four other major peers, was flat at 104.70, consolidating below the 105.79 high from Wednesday, a level not seen since late 2002.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • The Lords of Money Pose Massive Threats to Markets

    The troubles of central banks in the U.S., Europe and Japan mean investors should prepare for the sort of risks that lead to extreme shifts in prices.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Five Below Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • HiTech Group Australia's (ASX:HIT) investors will be pleased with their incredible 357% return over the last five years

    HiTech Group Australia Limited ( ASX:HIT ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the...

  • Philippines’ Marcos Names Central Banker as Chief Tax Collector

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named assistant central bank governor Lilia Guillermo as new head of the country’s main tax-collection agency.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerBitcoin Bounces Above $20,000 in Swift Rebound;

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.

  • Duterte's daughter sworn in as Philippines vice president

    Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, was sworn in as the country's 15th vice president on Sunday, calling for national unity following a divisive election campaign. "The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation," she said in an inauguration address in her hometown Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her. Duterte-Carpio, 44, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also won in the May 9 elections and will be sworn in as the country's president on June 30, when their six-year term begins.

  • Credit Suisse rejects $515 million claim linked to fraudulent adviser

    Credit Suisse on Sunday rejected a claim by Russian businessman Vitaly Malkin for 500 million francs ($515.62 million) he linked to a former client adviser at the bank who was convicted of fraud. The SonntagsZeitung reported that Malkin was pursuing the bank for the money following the conviction of Patrice Lescaudron. A Geneva court in 2018 sentenced Lescaudron to five years imprisonment for abusing the trust of clients and putting in place a fraudulent scheme that brought him tens of millions of francs.

  • Jan. 6 committee will show evidence of Trump's involvement in fake elector plot, Schiff says

    Jan. 6 committee will show evidence of Trump's involvement in fake elector plot, Schiff says

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.