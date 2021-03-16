Trudeau stands by AstraZeneca vaccine as ‘safe and effective’

Akshita Jain
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Justin Trudeau at a Covid-19 briefing in Ottawa on 18 December, 2020&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Trudeau at a Covid-19 briefing in Ottawa on 18 December, 2020

(AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is “safe and effective”, even as major European nations paused their rollouts of the jab.

His statement comes as several countries, including France, Germany and Italy, suspended their use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University over concerns that it could be linked to a number of cases involving blood clots.

Mr Trudeau said Canadian health experts are sure that all the vaccines being administered in the country are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca.

“We are obviously watching what is happening with a specific batch in Europe. We can reassure all Canadians that no AstraZeneca doses came from the same batch,” he said, according to Reuters.

Canada authorised AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine last month for use in people 18 and over. It was the third Covid-19 vaccine approved by the country, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.

Read more:

Germany, France and Italy became the latest to join a growing list of countries which have put inoculations with the AstraZeneca shots on hold. Denmark, Norway and Iceland temporarily stopped administering the doses last week over concerns that people developed blood clots after vaccination.

Meanwhile, Austria announced that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a nurse died of “severe blood coagulation problems” days after receiving a shot.

The EU’s medicines regulator said last week there was no indication that the AstraZeneca vaccine is linked to an increased risk of blood clots. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) added the position of its safety committee “is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.”

The World Health Organisation also said there was no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca jabs because no causal link had been established between the vaccine and clotting. Its advisory committee will hold a meeting to discuss the vaccine on Tuesday.

Defending the vaccine, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca told AFP last week that “the safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.”

Recommended Stories

  • Match Group makes seven-figure investment in background check nonprofit Garbo

    Match Group, the parent company to Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge and other top dating apps, announced this morning it's made a seven-figure investment into nonprofit background check platform Garbo, with the goal of helping Match Group's users make more informed decisions about their safety when dating online. The deal will see Match working closing with Garbo to integrate the background check technology into Tinder later this year, followed by other Match Group U.S. dating apps.

  • Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

    Is (PRIM) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

  • Dutch regulator says it is not bypassing EMA with AstraZeneca halt

    The Dutch medicines regulator said on Monday it was not seeking to displace the European Medicines Agency after it independently advised the Dutch government to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine pending a new safety review. The Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board said in a statement it had advised a halt after learning of several cases in Norway and Denmark in which people younger than 65 had developed blood clots or a low blood platelet count after receiving the vaccine. That "does not mean that we are bypassing the EMA", the Board said.

  • Peloton Is Expanding Into Apparel With New Adidas Partnership

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) could be entering the clothing market after footwear maker adidas (OTC: ADDYY) announced a new partnership with the connected fitness leader. While the announcement was vague as to what was to come, adidas hinted there could be cross-merchandising opportunities, saying the two companies "see great potential to surprise and delight our highly engaged communities by multiplying the power of both brands." During its investor presentation last week, adidas said it was shifting to a business model mostly focused on direct-to-consumer sales, which will account for about half of total net sales by 2025.

  • What the top 10 pet poisons reveal about how Americans spent time in quarantine

    Pet owners spent the last year baking, crafting, guzzling caffeine, smoking pot and drinking alcohol, according to Pet Poison Helpline.

  • Innovative door handle disinfects itself after every use

    Clean Motion created this amazing door handle that sanitizes itself

  • I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

    Camilla, Britain's Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said she had received the AstraZeneca vaccine and had not been concerned whether she received that or another shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech. Her comment came after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended by 13 countries across the European Union and several national regulators expressed safety worries about blood clots.

  • Google Halves App Store Fees, Following Similar Apple Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google is halving the percentage it takes from developers on sales through its Google Play store, following a similar move by rival Apple Inc. last year.The Mountain View, California-based internet giant said it is reducing the fees to 15% from 30% for the first $1 million in revenue on sales of apps and in-app-purchases each year. After the first $1 million, developers will pay the typical 30% fee.The program differs from Apple’s approach. The iPhone maker limits its fee reduction to smaller developers who made up to $1 million in the previous calendar year.“Scaling an app doesn’t stop once a partner has reached $1M in revenue -- we’ve heard from our partners making $2M, $5M and even $10M a year that their services are still on a path to self-sustaining orbit,” Google said in a blog post. “This is why we are making this reduced fee on the first $1M of total revenue earned each year available to every Play developer, regardless of size.”Google and Apple are a duopoly dominating the app economy of the Western world. The companies have come under intense pressure from regulators and some developers who complain that high app store fees and complex rules are raising costs for consumers. A total of $143 billion was spent on mobile app stores in 2020, a 20% jump from the previous year, according to analytics firm App Annie.In December, Bloomberg News reported that at least three U.S. states were investigating the fees Google charges developers and were preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit as early as this year. The European Union and U.K. authorities are investigating Apple’s App Store.Read more: Apple and Google Face Growing Revolt Over App Store ‘Tax’Google also said 99% of developers will pay the 15% fee as only 1% of developers generate more than $1 million in revenue. The company also said only 3% of developers charge for their apps and services.Developers must enroll in the program, but after that it will automatically renew each year. It launches on July 1, Google said. The company said the savings can help developers hire more engineers and further invest in their app development businesses. But the changes also potentially help Google avert antitrust scrutiny from regulators.(Updates with antitrust scrutiny in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the Biden administration plans to combat vaccine skeptics

    The public health campaign will grow more robust in the coming weeks, blanketing the country with television and radio spots about the COVID vaccine.

  • Somalia starts first inoculations with AstraZeneca vaccines

    Somalia launched COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday with the inoculation of the health minister, who received the jab publicly to reassure the nation about its safety. The Horn of Africa nation, which has recently experienced a surge of cases, on Monday received its first shipment of 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the international COVAX intiative to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive vaccines. “We’re planning to inoculate 20% of the public starting with the front-line workers such as the health workers and most vulnerable groups including the elderly people,” she said.

  • Dr. Fauci Says This is the Best Vaccine to Get

    There are now three COVID-19 vaccines available, and with them, hope—and some FOMO. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is 95%, Moderna's is 94% and Johnson&Johnson's is 66%. Some people are scrambling to get the “best” one. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, comparing percentages is not what you need to be doing right now. Read on to hear about which COVID-19 vaccine he thinks you should get, and why—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Dr. Fauci Says Take the Vaccine That is Offered to You First Dr. Fauci advises not to discriminate against any of the three vaccines. “I would recommend, get the first one you could get,” he said to Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. “If you go into a clinic and one vaccine is available now, and another one will be available in a month, I would go right for the one that's available now. Given the circulation of viruses in the community, you want to get protected as quickly and as expeditiously as you possibly can.” Read on to hear about the differences between them. 2 The Vaccines Behave Differently in These Ways Dr. Fauci can explain the difference between the three vaccines, revealing that the Pfizer and the Moderna, the first to become available to the public, are messenger RNA vaccines. “Messenger RNA is the genetic code that tells the body to make certain proteins,” he explained. “So when you inject it into an individual, it codes for the spike protein on the virus, and the body sees that, thinks it's the virus, but it's not. It's just a protein of the virus. It makes a good immune response. And then when you get exposed to the actual virus, you're protected, that's the MRNA of Pfizer and Moderna.” As for J&J: “The ultimate end game is you still make an immune response to the spike protein, but instead of injecting just the MRNA, you get a benign harmless cold virus called adenovirus. And you stick in that, the gene, the DNA of the spike protein, which then codes for RNA, which then codes for the protein.” 3 All the Vaccines Achieve the Same Result The bottom line? “At the end of the day, both of them are inducing a response to the spike protein of the COVID-19 virus, which we call SARS-COV2,” Dr. Fauci continued. “So they're called different vaccine platforms. Both are very effective, highly effective, particularly against severe disease requiring hospitalization and sometimes leading to death.” 4 Dr. Fauci Says He Would Take the J&J Vaccine “I would definitely take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Dr. Fauci said in a PSA. “This is a vaccine that works and it only requires one dose. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine uses a particular what we call a vaccine platform and you inject it into the body. The body sees that protein makes a good immune response against the entire virus. The COVID vaccine doesn't give you COVID. The vaccine is just one protein from the virus that induces your body to make a good response against the whole virus. Well, it's not tested in the United States. It's 72% effective in preventing you from getting moderate to severe disease, but virtually a hundred percent protective against hospitalizations and death as proven by this trial.”RELATED: 10 COVID Symptoms You Haven’t Heard About 5 Dr. Fauci Says What We Must Do Until We’ve Reached Herd Immunity “When you pull back on things like masking and not paying attention to congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge,” he said on Fox News Sunday. “If you wait just a bit longer to give the vaccine program a chance to increase protection in the community, then it makes going back much less risky. But if you do it prematurely, there really is a danger of triggering another surge.” So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • State TV: Iran inaugurates new underground missile facility

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Monday inaugurated a new underground facility designated for missile storage, the country's state TV reported. The report quotes Guard commander Gen. Hossein Salami as saying that cruise and ballistic missiles will empower the force's navy even more. The TV report showed footage of scores of missiles in an enclosed space resembling an underground corridor.

  • No evidence of increased blood clot risk linked to AstraZeneca jab in UK, says head of Oxford vaccine group

    ‘Clearly blood clots still happen ... you’ve got to separate out whether they are at all related to the vaccine,’ says Andrew Pollard

  • France, Italy and Germany suspend AstraZeneca vaccine until European watchdog ruling

    EMA regulator expected to give guidance on Tuesday afternoon – but drug company insists there is no evidence jab causes coagulation disorders

  • Irish health officials recommend suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

    Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • GOP is being ‘eaten alive’ by Trump, election experts warn

    Florida Republican strategist Gianno Caldwell says 'unquestionable majority of party is with him'

  • Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid blood clot worries

    Other European countries have temporarily halted use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to investigate cases of blood clots that occurred after vaccination.

  • Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    The Netherlands on Sunday joined a fast-growing list of countries suspending use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unexpected possible side effects from the injection. The vaccine will not be used until at least March 29 as a precaution, the Dutch government said in a statement. The announcement will lead to delays in rolling out shots in the Netherlands, which had pre-ordered 12 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

  • Serial stowaway reveals how she snuck onto more than 30 flights without a ticket

    She confides that she took those trips as a literal response to the instinct of ‘fight or flight’

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.