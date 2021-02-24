Trudeau takes swipe at Trump in virtual meeting with Biden

President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a "U.S.-Canada Partnership roadmap," as the pandemic forced their meeting to go virtual on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Biden said he chose to have his first bilateral meeting with Trudeau because the U.S. "has no closer friend" than Canada. Trudeau made clear he was keen on strengthening relations, which had become strained under former President Trump and his "America First" policy.

"U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past year," Trudeau said.

The big picture: The two leaders pledged to work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, strengthen global alliances and defense.

  • Trudeau thanked Biden for his support on the release of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were arrested in China on espionage charges.

  • Their arrests are believed to be in retaliation for Canada's detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who's accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

  • "Human beings are not bartering chips," Biden said.

  • Iranian officials should be charged over shooting down of Ukrainian plane, UN expert says

    In letter to Tehran, human rights advocate outlines six-month investigation into disaster A man lays flowers during a commemorative ceremony for those on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, shot down in Iran a year before, on 8 January. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images Many high level Iranian officials should be charged for the shooting down of a Ukrainian commercial airliner in January 2020, a UN human rights expert has said, describing the killing of the 176 people aboard as a “profound and serious indictment” of the country’s civil and military authorities. Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, delivered a 45-page letter to the Iranian government which was made public on Tuesday, outlining her findings from a six-month investigation into the disaster, and complaining about the lack of Iranian cooperation, which has left many of her questions unanswered. Callamard issued a particularly strong condemnation of the Tehran government’s treatment of the victims’ families, who she said had been harassed and threatened, denied the return of remains and personal effects, and forced to go along with officially staged “martyr” funerals. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defence missile battery shortly after it took off from Tehran’s international airport, at a time of high tensions, five days after a US drone strike killed an IRGC commander, Qassem Suleimani. The plane was bound for Kyiv but had 55 citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada aboard. After denying responsibility for several days, Tehran said the Boeing 737-800 was shot down by mistake by an air defence crew who mistook it for an incoming US missile. “The inconsistencies in the official explanations seem designed to create a maximum of confusion and a minimum of clarity. They seem contrived to mislead and bewilder,” Callamard, said in the letter, which was sent to Tehran 60 days ago with a set of questions but has yet to get a reply. The Iranian mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening. “At best, what we have here is an extraordinarily incompetent succession of actions ... to such an extent that they would be in my view, in a criminal court, be described as criminal and reckless,” Callamard told the Guardian. She added that the downing of the plane was a “profound and serious indictment of Iran, both military and civilian authorities, in terms of the violations of their human rights obligations”. The official Iranian account details a series of technical breakdowns and human errors that led to the tragedy, but Callamard said they just raised more questions that Tehran had failed to answer. For example, the official account said the mobile missile unit that fired the two Russian-made Tor missiles that brought down the airliner had not been properly calibrated, so the radar systems showed the aircraft as incoming rather than outbound. Callamard said she had not been given any explanation as to why this miscalibration happened, why it had not been detected, or why it had led to the missiles being fired. It was also unclear why the crew had not followed standard operating procedures that would have prevented the launch, why the airport had not been closed at a time of high tension and why the investigation was botched. The crash scene was looted and bulldozed before international inspectors arrived. There have been conflicting reports about the arrest and prosecution of the missile crew, but Callamard said: “In terms of accountability, unfortunately we cannot expect Iran to charge those at the top or even the middle of the chain of command, and there are many high-level officials who should be charged.” There was no evidence, she added, that Iran had made the fundamental changes necessary to give the rest of the world assurance that the same mistakes would not be made again. Callamard’s letter lambasts the Iranian government for the treatment of the bereaved families. In many cases, personal items went missing after the looting of the crash site and baggage. “Iranian officials sought to coerce families into publicly declaring their support for the government or risk the non-return of their loved ones’ remains,” the letter said. “Many families were reportedly also denied private funerals. Victims were declared ‘martyrs’ who died for their country. As a result, funerals were heavily controlled.” The inscription “congratulations on your martyrdom” was placed on the coffins of the victims against the wishes of the families, the letter added. Families in Iran and Canada, it said, had been received death threats for being critical of Iran. Callamard told the Guardian the treatment of grieving families was “cynical, cruel and criminal”. She said she hoped that international efforts, in particular by Canada and Ukraine, would not be bought off or held hostage by the desire to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Callamard said: “Under no circumstances should the search for justice for PS752 be impaired by the equally important search for a nuclear deal.”

  • Authorities: Prison riots in Ecuador leave 62 dead

    Sixty-two inmates have died in riots at prisons in three cities in Ecuador as a result of fights between rival gangs and an escape attempt, authorities said Tuesday. Prisons Director Edmundo Moncayo said in a news conference that 800 police offices have been helping to regain control of the facilities. Moncayo said that two groups were trying to gain “criminal leadership within the detention centers” and that the clashes were precipitated by a search for weapons carried out Monday by police officers.

  • Virus forces Biden, Trudeau into virtual meeting

    The coronavirus pandemic is forcing President Joe Biden to alter another first for his administration: the typically formal White House meeting with a foreign counterpart. Biden hosted virtual talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Feb. 23)

  • Tucker Can’t Seem to Find QAnon: ‘It’s Not Even a Website!’

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson mockingly suggested on Tuesday night that there was no evidence the QAnon conspiracy theory exists, claiming his team spent “all day trying to locate” it, learned it isn’t “even a website,” and “could not find it.”QAnon, for those still unaware, is an unhinged and dangerous cult that believes there is a satanic cabal of powerful pedophiliac Democrats and liberals feeding off the lifeblood of young children—and that former President Donald Trump is on a secret mission to take them down.In the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which featured a number of QAnon adherents who felt duty-bound to keep Trump in power, Carlson has repeatedly referenced the conspiracy on his program. While most of the time he’s mentioned QAnon to ridicule mainstream news’ coverage of it, insisting any concern over the cult-like behavior of its followers is overblown, he’s also rallied to the defense of QAnon supporters.“Your mind belongs to you, it’s yours and yours alone,” he said last month while railing against a proposed bill that would bar QAnon conspiracists from holding a federal security clearance.During his Tuesday night broadcast, however, Carlson took his downplaying of the conspiracy to another level. Taking aim at networks such as CNN warning about right-wing disinformation and QAnon causing millions of people to increasingly lose touch with reality, Carlson insisted that mainstream media was actually the biggest purveyor of misinformation.After accusing liberals of believing false narratives about police officers killing unarmed African-Americans, Carlson mockingly said he wanted to know “where the public is getting all this false information,” prompting him to then dismiss QAnon as a nonexistent issue.“We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website,” Carlon snarked. “If it’s out there, we could not find it.”He also invoked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the QAnon-friendly congresswoman recently stripped of her House committee assignments over her violent rhetoric, to make his case that evidence of the conspiracy couldn’t be found.“Then we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter feed because we have heard she traffics in disinformation, CNN told us, but nothing there,” he snarked. “Next we called our many friends in the tight-knit intel community. Could Vladimir Putin be putting this stuff out there? The Proud Boys? Alex Jones?”In the end, according to Carlson, “none of the above” were “spreading disinformation to Americans.” Instead it “was cable news”—an industry Carlson has been a part of for two decades now.“Maybe they are from QAnon,” he said, before concluding moments later: “CNN itself has become a disinformation network, more powerful than QAnon and far more destructive.”While Carlson repeatedly downplays the conspiracy theory that has been tied to violence, murders, and an insurrectionist riot aimed at stopping a peaceful transfer of power—and now seemingly acts like evidence of its existence is impossible to find—his own network published a comprehensive explainer on QAnon just two weeks ago.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden, Trudeau vow to fight COVID, boost relations

    President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met virtually Tuesday for Biden's first meeting with a foreign counterpart since taking office. The two pledged to fight COVID-19 and rehabilitate U.S.-Canadian relations. (Feb. 23)

  • Tidal surge races through beach resort

    As Tropical Storm Dujuan struck the Philippines, tidal surge swept through a resort along the coast in Cateel on Feb. 21.

  • CNN Anchor Slams Tucker Carlson’s Capitol Riots Revisionism: This Is ‘Fantasy Island’

    CNNCNN anchor John Berman on Tuesday morning blasted Tucker Carlson for attempting to “suppress the memory” of what happened during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, mockingly calling the far-right Fox News host’s show “Fantasy Island.”Carlson, who has long played down the seditious riot as nothing more than “political protest that got out of hand,” took his revisionism a step further on Monday: He claimed that “it’s a lie” that white supremacists were at all involved in the violence and said there was “no evidence” of an “armed insurrection” at the Capitol.With the Senate holding hearings on the security breakdown during the deadly riot, Berman brought on Punchbowl News founder Anna Palmer and columnist Errol Louis to discuss the latest push by Republicans to memory-hole the events of Jan. 6.“I don’t think this could come at a more important time because you are seeing a wave of revisionism among some Republican senators like Ron Johnson, who says it wasn’t an armed insurrection,” the New Day co-host noted, referencing Johnson’s recent downplaying of the riot.“And Tucker Carlson on his show, which I called ‘Fantasy Island’ last night, devoted a big chunk of it to saying it wasn’t white supremacists, there was no armed insurrection,” Berman added. “There is an effort to really, I think, to suppress the memory of what happened.”More than 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the violent attack as rioters soaked them with bear spray and battered them with metal poles, baseball bats, clubs, and other implements. At least 14 people have been charged with bringing weapons to the riots, including one man who allegedly had an arsenal of Molotov cocktails, guns, and ammo in a nearby truck. Federal prosecutors have also accused far-right extremist organizations with ties to white supremacy of coordinating the violent attack on the Capitol. And in a recent interview, Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who is Black, claimed rioters called him the “n-word” dozens of times during the siege.Palmer agreed with Berman, adding that some of the comments by Johnson and others have been “pretty shocking” for those who went through it and “outside the reality of what actually happened.” She also said that for many Republicans, these hearings will be another moment for them to reconcile with the fact that former President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the riots.Asked why Johnson and Carlson were pushing revisionist history, Louis said, “This is the final act of the Trump administration” and that the ex-president’s loyalists are “trying once more to gaslight the entire nation.”He continued: “Trying to tell people that although there were multiple deaths, although there were gallows set up outside and people chanting hang the vice president, that it wasn’t terrorism, that it wasn’t an attack on government. That we didn’t see people being gouged and maimed and we didn’t see feces smeared all over the Capitol by this gang of looters.”Louis went on to express hope that despite the attempts by Carlson and others to revise history, “it’s not going to work” because Trump is no longer in the White House and has been tossed off Twitter.“Tucker Carlson faces no penalties if he gets up and lies. In fact, he gets millions of dollars,” he added. “Under oath, we’ll hear today and the weeks ahead what really happened, and I think the American people are smart enough to figure out truth from falsehood.”Wrapping up the segment, Berman concluded, “This type of revisionism has a scary place in our world history. It really does. What’s going on now shouldn’t be ignored.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Canada's Trudeau, Cabinet abstain from China genocide vote

    Canada’s House of Commons voted Monday to declare that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote. The non-binding motion passed 266-0 as virtually all but Trudeau and his Cabinet voted for the measure that also called on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing. A senior government official said declaring something in Parliament is not going to adequately get results in China and that work with international allies and partners is needed.

  • Posted Up - Why the Timberwolves' fast firing & hiring is a bad look

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill and NBA writer Seerat Sohi connected on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss Minnesota’s surprise Sunday night firing of Ryan Saunders and immediate hiring of Raptors assistant Chris Finch. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • High-profile Hong Kong activists face trial as China tightens grip on democracy

    Last week, nine high-profile Hong Kong democracy activists went on trial on charges related to the 2019 mass protest movement there.Why it matters: The trial is another step in Beijing's heavy-handed destruction of Hong Kong's liberal political traditions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The defendants include Lee Cheuk-yan, who has organized Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil every year since 1989; venerated politician Martin Lee; former legislator Margaret Ng; and Jimmy Lai, owner of news outlet Apple Daily.The defendants are charged with organizing an illegal assembly after they led a march of 1.7 million people in 2019 despite a police ban on protests.The big picture: The charges are politically motivated and represent a degradation of Hong Kong's traditionally independent judiciary system. "Martin Lee is the personification of the rule of law. He knows the law, he practices law, he reveres the law," wrote Fred Hiatt, editor of the Washington Post editorial page, in an op-ed published Feb. 21."That Chinese leader Xi Jinping now wants to put this distinguished 82-year-old barrister in prison perfectly illustrates the dictator’s contempt for the law. It shows, as it is meant to show, that no one in Hong Kong is safe any longer from the arbitrary repression of the Chinese Communist Party," Hiatt wrote.Context: The charges are not related to the national security law that Beijing forced on Hong Kong in 2020. That law cannot be invoked for incidents that occurred before it took effect in July 2020.But Hong Kong authorities, under China's guidance, have pursued every avenue of prosecution against pro-democracy activists. Several activists already charged with lesser crimes under existing laws, including Lai, have recently seen additional charges under the national security law, which carries far harsher punishments including up to 10 years or even life in prison."I have four trials for four incidents," Lee Cheuk-yan told me in a phone call on Monday morning just before he entered the courthouse for his trial.When I asked him if he had been charged under the national security law, he said, “Not yet.”What to watch: China is considering replacing the 117 seats in Hong Kong's lawmaking body currently held by largely pro-democracy representatives, according to a Wall Street Journal report, and giving them to Hong Kong-based members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, whose members are pro-Beijing.The Hong Kong government also said it had found "deficiencies" in the editorial management of RTHK, the city's public broadcaster, and announced that the independent news outlet's director would be replaced with a bureaucrat with security experience but no journalism background.The bottom line: The national security law has made it far more dangerous for Hong Kong residents to openly oppose politically motivated prosecutions, even if the charges themselves aren't under that law — making it that much easier for Beijing to further entrench authoritarianism in the city.Go deeper: With Hong Kong arrests, China outlaws democracy itselfLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amazon begins using three-wheeled EVs for deliveries in seven Indian cities

    Amazon has partnered with Mahindra Electric to add 100 of its electric three-wheelers to its delivery fleet in India.

  • Biden aiming to mend US-Canada ties after tensions of Trump era

    Virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau will kick off ‘an entire week’s worth of Canada’ with range of policies to foster cooperation on Covid-19 and the climate crisis

  • 'Dare Mighty Things': Nasa hid secret code in Perseverance parachute canopy

    As if landing a car-sized rover on Mars and filming it wasn't complicated enough, Nasa hid a secret message in the parachute they used during the mission. Astonishing video beamed back to Earth showed the Perseverance rover touching down, including an upwards view of the underneath of the parachute canopy. The fabric had an unusual red and white design which set space fans wondering if there was a hidden meaning. Once they deciphered it the message read "DARE MIGHTY THINGS" - the motto of Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where mission control was. In addition, the edge of the canopy, once deciphered, showed a set of numbers representing mission control's coordinates. Adam Steltzner, Perseverance's chief engineer, confirmed the riddle had been solved. He said: "It looks like the internet has cracked the code in something like 6 hours! Oh internet is there anything you can’t do?"

  • Mexican president says Mexico doing better than US on virus

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. López Obrador said Tuesday that comparing countries is in “bad taste,” but went on to say “the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbor, did worse than us.” The Mexican government's “estimated” death toll from COVID-19 is now about 201,000.

  • UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists

    Slayings of human rights leaders and mass killings of civilians are increasing at a worrying pace in Colombia, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday. The annual U.N. report on the human rights situation in Colombia found that violence is “intensifying” in some rural areas where state presence is weak and armed groups are fighting for territorial control following the 2016 demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. According to the U.N. report, at least 133 human rights defenders were murdered in Colombia in 2020, a 23% increase from 2019.

  • Northern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic

    Britain must show it is fully using the avenues available under the Brexit divorce deal to minimise trade disruption in Northern Ireland before seeking concessions, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Britain's exit from the EU's trading orbit in January has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland - which remains in the EU's single market for goods - and the rest of the United Kingdom. Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, said he hoped to learn of British efforts during an online meeting on Wednesday .

  • Joe Biden planning package of sanctions to target Russia after Navalny poisoning

    US President Joe Biden is planning a package of sanctions to target Russia after the poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny and a cyber attack which targeted Government agencies. In a move expected to be coordinated with European leaders, President Biden will be taking Russia to task over its human rights record just weeks into his presidency. A senior administration official told Politico: “We are considering available policy options. “Suffice it to say, we won’t stand by idly in the face of these human rights abuses.” Alexei Navalny, a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and flown to Germany for treatment. He recovered and returned to his homeland, supported by thousands of people, but was promptly arrested and thrown in jail.

  • Bret Baier on Tiger Woods accident: 'You feel for his family'

    'Special Report' anchor joins 'The Story' to reflect on Tiger Woods' car crash and his impact on the sport of golf

  • Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France

    By taking meat off the menu at school canteens, the ecologist mayor of one of France's most famously gastronomic cities has kicked up a storm of protest and debate as the country increasingly questions the environmental costs of its meaty dietary habits. In its place: a meatless four-course meal that Lyon City Hall says will be quicker and easier to serve to children who, because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be kept apart during lunch to avoid infections. City Hall insists that the meatless meals are temporary and that school canteens will again offer meat options when social distancing rules are relaxed and children once again have more time to dwell on their food choices and to eat.

  • Exclusive: Architect of Good Friday Agreement joins legal challenge against Government over Northern Ireland protocol

    One of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement has united with unionist leaders in threatening a legal challenge against the Government over the Northern Ireland protocol. Lord Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, has joined forces with Arlene Foster and a cross-party group threatening a legal challenge over the arrangements governing post-Brexit trade in the province. Speaking to The Telegraph on Tuesday, Lord Trimble, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Belfast Agreement, confirmed that he would join the action if it ended up in court. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the group claims the protocol is causing “immense” economic damage and is “nothing less than vassalage”. Warning of the equally “pernicious constitutional damage” it has caused, they add they will make good on their intention to bring a judicial review unless “you take immediate action to settle a new arrangement for Northern Ireland.” It was coordinated by Ben Habib, a former Brexit Party MEP on behalf of Lord Trimble; Mrs Foster and three senior DUP leaders; Steve Aiken, the leader off the Ulster Unionist Party; Jim Allister, the leader of Traditional Unionist Voice; and Baroness Hoey, a crossbench peer. It comes just hours before Michael Gove is due to resume crunch talks with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic today as part of the UK-EU joint committee, which presides over the arrangements for Northern Ireland. While Mr Johnson has said he is prepared to unilaterally override the protocol if the EU fails to compromise, ministers hope to resolve the problems under the existing agreement.