LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will not accept any more people for flights out of Kabul beyond those already inside the airport after it shut its processing centre and entered the final stages of its evacuation from Afghanistan, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Friday. He said Britain was preparing the last 1,000 people inside the airfield who would fly out on Friday as the country winds down its 20-year presence in Afghanistan, set to complete its departure before the United States' scheduled exit by Aug. 31. After a suicide bombing that killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers on Thursday, [nL1N2PY01Q] Wallace said the threat from further attacks at the airport would increase as militants seek to show that they have forced the Western powers out of Afghanistan.